Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
WEDNESDAY
3:37 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Lee Boulevard, medical.
4:05 p.m. — 1202 SW E, medical.
5:12 p.m. — 3021 NE Cimarron Trail, medical.
6:40 p.m. — 705 SW 7th, outdoor fire.
6:57 p.m. — 3808 NW Columbia, medical.
7:07 p.m. — 1402 SW C, outdoor fire.
7:41 p.m. — 1911 NW Floyd, medical.
8:06 p.m. — 5313 SW Ashbrook, medical.
8:09 p.m. — 4814 NW Motif Manor, structure fire.
8:25 p.m. — 6156 SW Oakcliff, gas leak.
9:04 p.m. — 7602 W. Lee, medical.
10:33 p.m. — 1315 NW 53rd, medical.
11:46 p.m. — 302 SW J, medical.
THURSDAY
12:08 a.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Maple Avenue, medical.
12:52 a.m. — 4625 NE Dearborn, medical.
1:34 a.m. — 1420 SW Washington, service call.
2:05 a.m. — 1208 NW Ozmun, medical.
2:25 a.m. — 1219 NW Taft, medical.
6:01 a.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.
7:48 a.m. — 19 NW 58th, medical.
8:04 a.m. — 1008 SW 7th, medical.
8:36 a.m. — 1202 Cache Road, medical.
8:45 a.m. — 1916 NW Andrews, medical.
10:12 a.m. — 1208 NW Ozmun, service call.
12:10 p.m. — 1708 NW 14th, medical.
12:12 p.m. — 202 NW 44th, medical.
12:24 p.m. — 1410 N. Sheridan, medical.
12:24 p.m. — 1401 SW B, medical.
12:30 p.m. — 4645 W. Gore, service call.
1:03 p.m. — 2803 NW 67th, automatic alarm.
1:23 p.m. — 2421 SW C, medical.
2:34 p.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Smith Avenue, medical.
2:45 p.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.
2:48 p.m. — 5204 NW Sherwood Drive, service call.