Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
MONDAY
3:26 p.m. — 3401 W. Gore, automatic alarm.
4:47 p.m. — 507 NE Angus, medical.
4:53 p.m. — 1704 SW 6th, medical.
5:11 p.m. — 103 NE Fullerton, outdoor fire.
5:11 p.m. — 1305 N. Sheridan, medical.
6:03 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Summit Avenue, medical.
6:25 p.m. — 1821 NW 82nd, medical.
6:38 p.m. — Northeast Flower Mound and Gore Boulevard, medical.
6:52 p.m. — 2306 SW Georgia, medical.
8:29 p.m. — 2402 SW Cornell, medical.
8:47 p.m. — 2633 NW 26th, outdoor fire.
9:32 p.m. — 2413 NW 22nd, medical.
10:15 p.m. — 8801 W. Lee, automatic alarm.
10:39 p.m. — 202 SW 13th, medical.
10:53 p.m. — 340 NW Compass Drive, medical.
11:13 p.m. — 2703 NW 24th, medical.
11:35 p.m. — 2807 NW 24th, medical.
11:39 p.m. — 712 SW I, medical.
TUESDAY
12:00 a.m. — 1417 NW Lindy, automatic alarm.
12:52 a.m. — 1203 Cache Road, medical.
1:08 a.m. — 904 NW Pershing Drive, medical.
1:28 a.m. — 5605 NW Briarwood Drive, medical.
2:03 a.m. — 1616 NW Baldwin, medical.
3:15 a.m. — 3610 NE Huntington Circle, medical.
4:29 a.m. — 914 SW 3rd, service call.
4:57 a.m. — 1401 SW Wisconsin, medical.
7:39 a.m. — 7010 NW Kingsbury, service call.
9:35 a.m. — 2602 SW I, medical.
10:10 a.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Park Avenue, gas leak.
10:57 a.m. — 2003 NE 31st, down wire.
11:17 a.m. — Northwest 53rd Street and Gore Boulevard, medical.
11:51 a.m. — 1803 NW 14th, medical.
1:01 p.m. — 1202 Cache Road, medical.
1:19 p.m. — 2411 SW Cornell, service call.
1:27 p.m. — 4011 Cache Road, medical.