Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

MONDAY

3:26 p.m. — 3401 W. Gore, automatic alarm.

4:47 p.m. — 507 NE Angus, medical.

4:53 p.m. — 1704 SW 6th, medical.

5:11 p.m. — 103 NE Fullerton, outdoor fire.

5:11 p.m. — 1305 N. Sheridan, medical.

6:03 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Summit Avenue, medical.

6:25 p.m. — 1821 NW 82nd, medical.

6:38 p.m. — Northeast Flower Mound and Gore Boulevard, medical.

6:52 p.m. — 2306 SW Georgia, medical.

8:29 p.m. — 2402 SW Cornell, medical.

8:47 p.m. — 2633 NW 26th, outdoor fire.

9:32 p.m. — 2413 NW 22nd, medical.

10:15 p.m. — 8801 W. Lee, automatic alarm.

10:39 p.m. — 202 SW 13th, medical.

10:53 p.m. — 340 NW Compass Drive, medical.

11:13 p.m. — 2703 NW 24th, medical.

11:35 p.m. — 2807 NW 24th, medical.

11:39 p.m. — 712 SW I, medical.

TUESDAY

12:00 a.m. — 1417 NW Lindy, automatic alarm.

12:52 a.m. — 1203 Cache Road, medical.

1:08 a.m. — 904 NW Pershing Drive, medical.

1:28 a.m. — 5605 NW Briarwood Drive, medical.

2:03 a.m. — 1616 NW Baldwin, medical.

3:15 a.m. — 3610 NE Huntington Circle, medical.

4:29 a.m. — 914 SW 3rd, service call.

4:57 a.m. — 1401 SW Wisconsin, medical.

7:39 a.m. — 7010 NW Kingsbury, service call.

9:35 a.m. — 2602 SW I, medical.

10:10 a.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Park Avenue, gas leak.

10:57 a.m. — 2003 NE 31st, down wire.

11:17 a.m. — Northwest 53rd Street and Gore Boulevard, medical.

11:51 a.m. — 1803 NW 14th, medical.

1:01 p.m. — 1202 Cache Road, medical.

1:19 p.m. — 2411 SW Cornell, service call.

1:27 p.m. — 4011 Cache Road, medical.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

