Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

MONDAY

4:09 p.m. — 3703 NE Cypress, medical.

5:27 p.m. — 1610 SW 6th, medical.

5:53 p.m. — 6020 NW Williams, medical.

6:11 p.m. — 1206 SW Texas, service call.

6:31 p.m. — 4408 NE Mossy Oak, medical.

6:51 p.m. — 2127 NW Lindy, structure fire.

7:05 p.m. — 1002 NW Sheridan, medical.

8:38 p.m. — 2111 NW Lindy, medical.

10:08 p.m. — 4531 SW G, medical.

TUESDAY

1:47 a.m. — 607 SE C, odor investigation.

8:35 a.m. — 1602 NE Flower Mound, medical.

9:24 a.m. — 2606 Cache Road, automatic alarm.

9:40 a.m. — 1210 SW Summit, structure fire.

11:31 a.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.

1:01 p.m. — 3401 W. Gore, automatic alarm.

1:31 p.m. — 1758 NW 82nd, medical.

1:32 p.m. — 23 SW 49th, medical.

2:37 p.m. — 4510 SE Lee, medical.

3:03 p.m. — 2310 E Gore, medical.

3:55 p.m. — 1609 SW 6th, outside fire.