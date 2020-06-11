Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

WEDNESDAY

3:21 p.m. — 1208 NW Ozmun, service call.

3:22 p.m. — 1305 NW Williams, medical.

3:23 p.m. — 1211 NW Arlington, medical.

4:26 p.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Gore Boulevard, medical.

5:48 p.m. — 1314 NW Irwin, medical.

6:38 p.m. — 301 NW 35th, service call.

8:51 p.m. — 3132 Cache Road, medical.

9:12 p.m. — 1616 NW Baldwin, medical.

11:04 p.m. — 1203 SW Texas, medical.

THURSDAY

12:38 a.m. — 1609 NW Lincoln, medical.

1:05 a.m. — Southwest 30th Street and Lee Boulevard, medical.

1:09 a.m. — Southwest 15th Street and H Avenue, smoke investigation.

3:44 a.m. — 401 SW F, medical.

5:17 a.m. — 7118 NW Ash, medical.

6:59 a.m. — 410 S. Sheridan, medical.

7:30 a.m. — 1202 SW A, medical.

7:33 a.m. — Southeast 45th Street and Lee Boulevard, medical.

7:34 a.m. — 3401 W. Gore, automatic alarm.

8:38 a.m. — 923 SW 38th, medical.

8:53 a.m. — 902 SW 2nd, medical.

9:43 a.m. — 2309 NW 38th, medical.

10:32 a.m. — 1407 NW 31st, medical.

10:57 a.m. — 7010 NW Kingsbury, medical.

11:21 a.m. — 3806 NW Lake, structure fire.

11:50 a.m. — 2601 NW Columbia, medical.

12:34 p.m. — 5908 NW Lincoln, medical.

2:21 p.m. — 818 NW 34th, down wire.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

