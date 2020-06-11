Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
WEDNESDAY
3:21 p.m. — 1208 NW Ozmun, service call.
3:22 p.m. — 1305 NW Williams, medical.
3:23 p.m. — 1211 NW Arlington, medical.
4:26 p.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Gore Boulevard, medical.
5:48 p.m. — 1314 NW Irwin, medical.
6:38 p.m. — 301 NW 35th, service call.
8:51 p.m. — 3132 Cache Road, medical.
9:12 p.m. — 1616 NW Baldwin, medical.
11:04 p.m. — 1203 SW Texas, medical.
THURSDAY
12:38 a.m. — 1609 NW Lincoln, medical.
1:05 a.m. — Southwest 30th Street and Lee Boulevard, medical.
1:09 a.m. — Southwest 15th Street and H Avenue, smoke investigation.
3:44 a.m. — 401 SW F, medical.
5:17 a.m. — 7118 NW Ash, medical.
6:59 a.m. — 410 S. Sheridan, medical.
7:30 a.m. — 1202 SW A, medical.
7:33 a.m. — Southeast 45th Street and Lee Boulevard, medical.
7:34 a.m. — 3401 W. Gore, automatic alarm.
8:38 a.m. — 923 SW 38th, medical.
8:53 a.m. — 902 SW 2nd, medical.
9:43 a.m. — 2309 NW 38th, medical.
10:32 a.m. — 1407 NW 31st, medical.
10:57 a.m. — 7010 NW Kingsbury, medical.
11:21 a.m. — 3806 NW Lake, structure fire.
11:50 a.m. — 2601 NW Columbia, medical.
12:34 p.m. — 5908 NW Lincoln, medical.
2:21 p.m. — 818 NW 34th, down wire.