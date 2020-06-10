Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
MONDAY
3:06 p.m. — 6748 Cache Road, down wire.
3:26 p.m. — 107 SW 15th, medical.
3:28 p.m. — 4500 W. Lee, medical.
4:06 p.m. — 7204 NW Dogwood Lane, medical.
4:11 p.m. — 4605 SE Caber Circle, medical.
4:46 p.m. — 4803 SE Ellsworth, down wire.
5:26 p.m. — 1408 NE Independence, medical.
5:46 p.m. — 1710 NW Baldwin, medical.
5:59 p.m. — 1406 SW D, medical.
6:02 p.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.
7:04 p.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Rogers Lane, medical.
7:10 p.m. — 904 SW F, automatic alarm.
7:12 p.m. — 1306 SW E, medical.
8:06 p.m. — 201 SE Interstate Drive, medical.
8:09 p.m. — 502 SW G, medical.
8:31 p.m. — 410 S. Sheridan, medical.
9:03 p.m. — 8510 Cache Road, medical.
9:15 p.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Kingsbury Avenue, medical.
9:17 p.m. — 915 SW 60th, medical.
9:44 p.m. — 6810 NW Surreywood, medical.
11:39 p.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Kinyon Avenue, outdoor fire.
11:57 p.m. — 3831 NW Bell, medical.
TUESDAY
12:13 a.m. — 5501 NW Allan-A-Dale, medical.
2:06 a.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.
2:34 a.m. — 2006 NW Taft, medical.
4:25 a.m. — 1523 NW Lincoln, medical.
5:50 a.m. — 7810 Cache Road, medical.
8:10 a.m. — 120 SW 75th, medical.
8:23 a.m. — 1701 NW Baldwin, service call.
8:23 a.m. — 1701 NW Baldwin, gas leak.
8:42 a.m. — Northwest 34th Street and Cache Road, medical.
8:55 a.m. — 6701 SW Drakestone Blvd., medical.
9:19 a.m. — 2221 NW 28th, medical.
10:31 a.m. — 6304 Cache Road, medical.
10:56 a.m. — 4500 W. Lee, automatic alarm.
11:01 a.m. — Southwest 27th Street and A Avenue, medical.
11:32 a.m. — 1710 Cache Road, medical.
11:45 a.m. — 1532 NW 81st, odor investigation.
12:01 p.m. — 1904 NW Baldwin, medical.