Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
FRIDAY
3:25 p.m. — 615 SW Washington, medical.
4:31 p.m. — 2411 NW 32nd, outdoor fire.
6:02 p.m. — 714 SW Gaylord, medical.
6:42 p.m. — 811 SW 17th, medical.
6:45 p.m. — 11 NW 74th, structure fire.
7:58 p.m. — 5334 Cache Road, medical.
8:25 p.m. — 1610 NW Baldwin, structure fire.
8:32 p.m. — 1505 NW 40th, service call.
9:14 p.m. — 2327 NW 41st, medical.
9:36 p.m. — 1505 NW 40th, service call.
9:58 p.m. — 1911 NW Floyd, medical.
10:52 p.m. — 6403 NW Arrowhead Drive, automatic alarm.
10:58 p.m. — 1816 SW 11th, medical.
SATURDAY
12:57 a.m. — 2100 block Northwest Lindy Avenue, medical.
12:58 a.m. — 4315 SE Camelot Drive, service call.
1:44 a.m. — 7301 W. Lee, medical.
2:00 a.m. — 1714 Cache Road, medical.
5:36 a.m. — 1511 NW Kingsbury, medical.
5:56 a.m. — 2229 NW 25th, medical.
7:59 a.m. — 6201 NW Columbia, medical.
8:11 a.m. — 1724 SW 14th, medical.
10:10 a.m. — 1707 SE 47th, medical.
10:16 a.m. — 901 W. Lee, medical.
10:24 a.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.
10:32 a.m. — 3004 NE Lancaster Lane, medical.
11:53 a.m. — 2301 S. Sheridan, medical.
1:11 p.m. — 7202 NW Eisenhower Drive, automatic alarm.
2:15 p.m. — 629 SW C, automatic alarm.
2:32 p.m. — 2615 SW H, medical.