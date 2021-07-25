Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
FRIDAY
3:00 p.m. — 1213 SW C, medical.
4:48 p.m. — 811 NW 17th, medical.
5:04 p.m. — 512 NW 58th, medical.
5:20 p.m. — 1306 SW E, automatic alarm.
6:05 p.m. — 5814 NW Liberty, medical.
6:51 p.m. — 6203 NW Ash, electrical hazard.
7:59 p.m. — 811 SW 17th, medical.
9:32 p.m. — Northwest 65th Street and Northwest Oak Avenue, smoke investigation.
9:40 p.m. — 1708 1/2 SW C, medical.
10:32 p.m. — 4516 NW Santa Fe, medical.
11:24 p.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.
SATURDAY
00:36 a.m. — 7208 NW Willow Creek, medical.
5:50 a.m. — 7802 NW Quanah Parker, medical.
5:59 a.m. — 110 SW 4th, medical.
6:12 a.m. — 7920 NW Echo, medical.
9:21 a.m. — 601 E Gore, medical.
10:08 a.m. — 6107 NW Elm public service.
10:29 a.m. — 4733 NW Motif Manor, medical.
11:08 a.m. — 709 SW Butterfield, medical.
11:50 a.m. — 915 NW 47th, medical.