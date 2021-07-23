Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
WEDNESDAY
3:32 p.m. — 507 NW 16th, medical.
4:26 p.m. — 5335 NW Oak, automatic alarm.
6:11 p.m. — 1601 NW Bell, medical.
6:47 p.m. — 3708 NE Madison, service call.
7:26 p.m. — 1916 NW Williams, medical.
7:39 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical.
8:44 p.m. — 1403 SW I, medical.
8:51 p.m. — 2612 SW Lee, medical.
10:43 p.m. — 5 NW 58th, structure fire.
11:31 p.m. — 3126 NW Arlington, medical.
THURSDAY
1:40 a.m. — 5214 NW Rogers, medical.
3:27 a.m. — 2303 NW 47th, service call.
5:03 a.m. — 1715 NW Cherry, medical.
7:53 a.m. — 1211 SW 23rd, medical.
8:45 a.m. — Northwest 28th Street and Northwest Williams Avenue, smoke investigation.
9:39 a.m. — 13 NW 29th, medical.
10:24 a.m. — 2214 SW Oxford, medical.
10:29 a.m. — 1907 NW Floyd, medical.
10:45 a.m. — 5321 NW Elm, medical.
1:25 p.m. — 1116 NW Ferris, medical.
1:37 p.m. — 1601 NW Bell, medical.
1:57 p.m. — 4309 SE Camelot, medical.