Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
FRIDAY
3:22 p.m. — 3807 Cache Road, smoke investigation.
3:24 p.m. — 2007 NW 52nd, medical.
3:45 p.m. — 302 NW Ferris, medical.
4:42 p.m. — 2007 NW 52nd, automatic alarm.
6:33 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and D Avenue, medical.
6:35 p.m. — 4621 SE Brighton Drive, medical.
8:54 p.m. — 1115 NW Euclid, medical.
9:01 p.m. — 902 SW 37th, medical.
9:10 p.m. — 1306 NW Andrews, medical.
9:22 p.m. — 4001 NW Ozmun, medical.
9:27 p.m. — Northwest 6th Street and Bell Avenue, medical.
10:09 p.m. — 1724 SW 14th, medical.
SATURDAY
12:00 a.m. — 120 SE Tattershall Way, service call.
12:23 a.m. — 7604 Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.
1:39 a.m. — 1608 NW 38th, service call.
3:12 a.m. — 601 NE Flower Mound, outdoor fire.
3:13 a.m. — 1525 N. Sheridan, medical.
3:19 a.m. — 1716 SW B, medical.
6:31 a.m. — 1616 NW Baldwin, medical.
9:21 a.m. — 2502 SW White, automatic alarm.
10:30 a.m. — 1610 SW Texas, medical.
11:18 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and F Avenue, medical.
11:42 a.m. — 110 SE Tattershall Way, medical.
12:56 p.m. — 6704 Cache Road, medical.
1:28 p.m. — 1007 SW 5th, medical.
1:43 p.m. — 1809 NW Crosby Park Blvd., medical.
2:06 p.m. — 4645 W. Gore, medical.
2:45 p.m. — 3703 NE Cypress Lane, medical.
2:48 p.m. — Southwest 17th Street and New York Avenue, medical.