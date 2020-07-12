Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
FRIDAY
4:01 p.m. — 1907 SW Monroe, medical.
5:42 p.m. — 2108 SW A, medical.
7:27 p.m. — 907 SW Roosevelt, service call.
7:28 p.m. — 6744 Cache Road, medical.
7:41 p.m. — 7604 Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.
8:07 p.m. — 2302 NW 32nd, automatic alarm.
8:13 p.m. — 316½ SW Washington, medical.
10:35 p.m. — 3811 W. Gore, medical.
10:36 p.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Lee Boulevard, gas leak.
10:47 p.m. — 2401 SW Jesse L. Davenport, medical.
SATURDAY
12:13 a.m. — 1636 NW 48th, medical.
12:23 a.m. — 2606 Cache Road, medical.
2:11 a.m. — 702 SW G, medical.
2:59 a.m. — 1408 NW 40th, medical.
4:34 a.m. — 1716 SW 13th, structure fire.
5:02 a.m. — 2302 SW Douglas, medical.
7:03 a.m. — 4607 SW H, structure fire.
7:07 a.m. — 1307 NW Irwin, medical.
7:39 a.m. — 4214 SE Bedford Drive, automatic alarm.
7:45 a.m. — 2415 NE 9th, medical.
7:49 a.m. — Southwest 4th Street and Lee Boulevard, medical.
8:43 a.m. — 1712 SW Jefferson, medical.
9:03 a.m. — 601 NE Flower Mound, medical.
9:19 a.m. — 1815 SW B, medical.
9:35 a.m. — 4456 NW Baltimore, medical.
10:26 a.m. — 2628 NW Pollard, medical.
11:30 a.m. — 1510 NW Dearborn, medical.
11:42 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and J Avenue, medical.
1:08 p.m. — 824 SE 2nd, medical.
2:07 p.m. — 1701 NW Cedarwood Drive, service call.
2:52 p.m. — 908 SW Washington, medical.