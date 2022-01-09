Fire report for Jan. 9, 2022 Jan 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY8:26 p.m. — 205 NW 15th, medical.8:54 p.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.9:11 p.m. — 4309 SE Camelot, medical.9:45 p.m. — 2601 NW Columbia, medical.10:41 p.m. — 1927 NW Arlington, medical.10:42 p.m. — 2309 NW 38th, electrical hazard.11:13 p.m. — 4132 NW Currell, medical.11:20 p.m. — 2106 W Gore, medical.11:58 p.m. — 3420 NW Baltimore, medical.SATURDAY00:40 a.m. — 2820 NW 22nd, medical.3:29 a.m. — 302 NW Ferris, medical.4:31 a.m. — 4316 NW Pollard, medical.4:54 a.m. — 2827 NW Mobley, medical.6:18 a.m. — 411 NW Dearborn, medical.8:45 a.m. — 202 SW 13th, medical.9:07 a.m. — 2211 SW Edinburough, structure fire.9:21 a.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.10:04 a.m. — 402 NW Sheridan Road, structure fire.10:04 a.m. — 1002 NW Sheridan Road, medical.10:39 a.m. — 2210 NW Lindy, medical.10:47 a.m. — 207 SW Crystal Hills, medical.11:08 a.m. — 1523 NW 31st, medical.11:10 a.m. — 1202 SW A, automatic alarm.11:12 a.m. — 4 NW 28th, medical.11:47 a.m. — 6701 SW Drakestone, medical.11:54 a.m. — 2717 NW Arlington, service call.12:29 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.12:58 p.m. — 2203 NW 37th, medical.1:20 p.m. — 503 NW Compass, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Emergency Address Linguistics Lawton Fire Department Medical Nature Run Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists