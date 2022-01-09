Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY

8:26 p.m. — 205 NW 15th, medical.

8:54 p.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.

9:11 p.m. — 4309 SE Camelot, medical.

9:45 p.m. — 2601 NW Columbia, medical.

10:41 p.m. — 1927 NW Arlington, medical.

10:42 p.m. — 2309 NW 38th, electrical hazard.

11:13 p.m. — 4132 NW Currell, medical.

11:20 p.m. — 2106 W Gore, medical.

11:58 p.m. — 3420 NW Baltimore, medical.

SATURDAY

00:40 a.m. — 2820 NW 22nd, medical.

3:29 a.m. — 302 NW Ferris, medical.

4:31 a.m. — 4316 NW Pollard, medical.

4:54 a.m. — 2827 NW Mobley, medical.

6:18 a.m. — 411 NW Dearborn, medical.

8:45 a.m. — 202 SW 13th, medical.

9:07 a.m. — 2211 SW Edinburough, structure fire.

9:21 a.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.

10:04 a.m. — 402 NW Sheridan Road, structure fire.

10:04 a.m. — 1002 NW Sheridan Road, medical.

10:39 a.m. — 2210 NW Lindy, medical.

10:47 a.m. — 207 SW Crystal Hills, medical.

11:08 a.m. — 1523 NW 31st, medical.

11:10 a.m. — 1202 SW A, automatic alarm.

11:12 a.m. — 4 NW 28th, medical.

11:47 a.m. — 6701 SW Drakestone, medical.

11:54 a.m. — 2717 NW Arlington, service call.

12:29 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.

12:58 p.m. — 2203 NW 37th, medical.

1:20 p.m. — 503 NW Compass, medical.