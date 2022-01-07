Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

WEDNESDAY

4:26 p.m. — 1713 NW 50th, medical.

5:40 p.m. — 1610 NW Taylor, medical.

7:20 p.m. — No. 3 NW 7th, medical.

8:28 p.m. — 2618 SW H, service call.

9:20 p.m. — 1210 NW Parkview, medical.

THURSDAY

00:08 a.m. — 1906 NW Crosby Park, medical.

00:08 a.m. — 736 SW Ranch Oak, medical.

00:57 a.m. — 6611 NW Willow Tree Circle, medical.

1:12 p.m. — 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.

11:23 a.m. — 3701 SW 11th, medical.

11:23 a.m. — 2618 SW H, service call.

11:46 a.m. — 620 SW E, medical.

2:06 a.m. — 2505 NW 82nd, service call.

2:22 p.m. — 1141 SW Monroe, service call.

2:24 p.m. — 4038 NW Ozmun, medical.

2:43 a.m. — 6920 W. Lee, medical.

3:36 a.m. — 33420 NW Baltimore, service call.

4:19 a.m. — 4500 W. Lee, automatic alarm.

4:40 a.m. — 2003 SW B, medical.

6:55 a.m. — Northwest 5th Street and Northwest Euclid Avenue, service call.

7:05 a.m. — 1408 NW 40th, medical.