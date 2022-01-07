Fire report for Jan. 7, 2022 Jan 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY4:26 p.m. — 1713 NW 50th, medical.5:40 p.m. — 1610 NW Taylor, medical.7:20 p.m. — No. 3 NW 7th, medical.8:28 p.m. — 2618 SW H, service call.9:20 p.m. — 1210 NW Parkview, medical.THURSDAY00:08 a.m. — 1906 NW Crosby Park, medical.00:08 a.m. — 736 SW Ranch Oak, medical.00:57 a.m. — 6611 NW Willow Tree Circle, medical.1:12 p.m. — 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.11:23 a.m. — 3701 SW 11th, medical.11:23 a.m. — 2618 SW H, service call.11:46 a.m. — 620 SW E, medical.2:06 a.m. — 2505 NW 82nd, service call.2:22 p.m. — 1141 SW Monroe, service call.2:24 p.m. — 4038 NW Ozmun, medical.2:43 a.m. — 6920 W. Lee, medical.3:36 a.m. — 33420 NW Baltimore, service call.4:19 a.m. — 4500 W. Lee, automatic alarm.4:40 a.m. — 2003 SW B, medical.6:55 a.m. — Northwest 5th Street and Northwest Euclid Avenue, service call.7:05 a.m. — 1408 NW 40th, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Northwest Medicine Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Medical Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists