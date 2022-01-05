Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

00:51 a.m. — 1603 NW Lincoln, medical.

1:48 a.m. — 1812 NW 20th, medical.

1:57 a.m. — 1510 SW D, service call.

2:21 a.m. — 2011 SW C, medical.

2:53 a.m. — 716½ NW Dearborn, structure fire.

3:33 a.m. — 414 NW Woodridge, medical.

3:38 a.m. — Southwest F Avenue and Southwest 21st Street, structure fire.

8:38 a.m. — Northeast 25th Street and East Gore Boulevard, public service.

8:40 a.m. — 4239 SW Summit, medical.

9:19 a.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, medical.

10:15 a.m. — 610 SW 52nd, medical.

10:22 a.m. — 5002 Cache Road, automatic alarm.

11:40 a.m. — 6455 Cache Road, medical.

12:33 p.m. — 7220 NW Lawton, medical.

12:34 p.m. — 2213 NW 26th, medical.

12:34 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical.

12:42 p.m. — 2618 SW H, service call.

12:43 p.m. — 3801 Cache Road, medical.

12:55 p.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.

1:17 p.m. — 2408 NW 52nd, medical.

1:17 p.m. — 2510 NE Dearborn, medical.

2:49 p.m. — Northwest Lindy Avenue and Northwest 18th Street, medical.