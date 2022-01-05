Fire report for Jan. 5, 2022 Jan 5, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY00:51 a.m. — 1603 NW Lincoln, medical.1:48 a.m. — 1812 NW 20th, medical.1:57 a.m. — 1510 SW D, service call.2:21 a.m. — 2011 SW C, medical.2:53 a.m. — 716½ NW Dearborn, structure fire.3:33 a.m. — 414 NW Woodridge, medical.3:38 a.m. — Southwest F Avenue and Southwest 21st Street, structure fire.8:38 a.m. — Northeast 25th Street and East Gore Boulevard, public service.8:40 a.m. — 4239 SW Summit, medical.9:19 a.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, medical.10:15 a.m. — 610 SW 52nd, medical.10:22 a.m. — 5002 Cache Road, automatic alarm.11:40 a.m. — 6455 Cache Road, medical.12:33 p.m. — 7220 NW Lawton, medical.12:34 p.m. — 2213 NW 26th, medical.12:34 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical.12:42 p.m. — 2618 SW H, service call.12:43 p.m. — 3801 Cache Road, medical.12:55 p.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.1:17 p.m. — 2408 NW 52nd, medical.1:17 p.m. — 2510 NE Dearborn, medical.2:49 p.m. — Northwest Lindy Avenue and Northwest 18th Street, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Southwest Northwest Linguistics Politics Medical Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists