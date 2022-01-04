Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SUNDAY

3:41 p.m. — 1309 NW Baldwin, medical.

4:03 p.m. — 1816 NW Bell, medical.

4:32 p.m. — 606 NW Waterford, medical.

4:43 p.m. — 1613 NW Baldwin, medical.

5:07 p.m. — 1703 SW Dr. Charles W. Whitlow, medical.

5:12 p.m. — 1811 NW Crosby Park Cir., service call.

6:36 p.m. — 1706 NW Maple, medical.

6:45 p.m. — 1502 NW Kingsbury, medical.

7:01 p.m. — 1202 SW A, medical.

7:22 p.m. — 1410 NW Taylor, medical.

10:36 p.m. — 502 SW University, automatic alarm.

10:53 p.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.

11:48 p.m. — 2618 SW H, service call.

11:52 p.m. — Northwest Andrews Avenue and Northwest 16th Street, electrical hazard.

MONDAY

1:08 a.m. — 712 NW Arlington, medical.

1:13 a.m. — 2417 NW Saxon Cir., medical.

2:41 a.m. — 1510 SW D, medical.

3:15 a.m. — 110 NW 40th, medical.

3:22 a.m. — 1806 NW Taft, medical.

7:02 a.m. — 2312 NW Woodbridge, structure fire.

7:03 a.m. — 1810 NW Williams, medical.

7:27 a.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.

8:36 a.m. — 423 NW Chimney Creek, medical.

9:47 a.m. — 201 SE Interstate, medical.

10:26 a.m. — 1104 SW New York, medical.

10:39 a.m. — 2312 SW I, medical.

10:46 a.m. — 5539 NW Eisenhower, medical.

10:50 a.m. — 6920 SW Lee, medical.

11:41 a.m. — 4603 SE Ellsworth Circle, medical.

12:13 p.m. — 2106 SW A, public service.

12:43 p.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.

1:07 p.m. — 6734 Cache Road, medical.

1:47 p.m. — 4812 SW k, medical.

1:54 p.m. — 2720 SW J, service call.

2:21 p.m. — 1607 NW Arlington, medical.

2:22 p.m. — 5359 NW Oak, service call.