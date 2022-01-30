Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SATURDAY

1:56 a.m. — 5005 NE Dearborn, medical.

3:42 a.m. — 1608 NW 38th, service call.

5:00 a.m. — 39 NW 25th, medical.

5:18 a.m. — 1733 NW Ash, structure fire.

6:20 a.m. — 20 NW Mission, gas leak.

7:36 a.m. — 2510 NE Dearborn, medical.

8:11 a.m. — 2717 NW Arlington, medical.

8:17 a.m. — 2510 NE Dearborn, medical.

8:38 a.m. — 4701 NW Cheryl, medical.

10:33 a.m. — 1203 NW Bell, medical.

11:04 a.m. — 2815 NW Ozmun, automatic alarm.

1:21 p.m. — 2230 SW Oxford, automatic alarm.