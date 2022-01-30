Fire report for Jan. 29, 2022 Jan 30, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SATURDAY1:56 a.m. — 5005 NE Dearborn, medical.3:42 a.m. — 1608 NW 38th, service call.5:00 a.m. — 39 NW 25th, medical.5:18 a.m. — 1733 NW Ash, structure fire.6:20 a.m. — 20 NW Mission, gas leak.7:36 a.m. — 2510 NE Dearborn, medical.8:11 a.m. — 2717 NW Arlington, medical.8:17 a.m. — 2510 NE Dearborn, medical.8:38 a.m. — 4701 NW Cheryl, medical.10:33 a.m. — 1203 NW Bell, medical.11:04 a.m. — 2815 NW Ozmun, automatic alarm.1:21 p.m. — 2230 SW Oxford, automatic alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Nature Run Report Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists