Fire report for Jan. 28, 2022 Jan 28, 2022 Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY10:22 p.m. — 1505 SW 11th, service call.10:33 p.m. — 3817 SE Elmhurst Lane, outside fire3:56 p.m. — 2636 Cache Road, structure fire.4:11 p.m. — 702 NW 36th, automatic alarm.4:12 p.m. — 701 SW Englewood, automatic alarm.5:05 p.m. — 120 NW 44th, medical.6:17 p.m. — 1416 ½ SW J, medical.6:19 p.m. — 36 NW 24th, medical.7:25 p.m. — 3511 NE 35th, medical.7:26 p.m. — 2412 NW 28th, medical.THURSDAY1:19 a.m. — 2706 SW I, medical.1:42 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.11:56 a.m. — 2341 NW Bell, medical.11:56 a.m. — 5310 NW Oak, medical.11:59 p.m. — 1507 SW Jefferson, automatic alarm.2:59 p.m. — 1403 SW F, medical.3:07 p.m. — 5 SW 5th, automatic alarm.7:39 a.m. — 20 NW Mission, structure fire.7:39 a.m. — 3501 SW Dr. Elsie Hamm, automatic alarm.9:21 a.m. — 1630 NW 25th, medical.9:21 a.m. — 107 NE Cimarron Trail, medical.9:29 a.m. — 1603 SW Georgia, structure fire.9:38 a.m. — 2306 NW Hoover, medical.