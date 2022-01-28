Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

WEDNESDAY

10:22 p.m. — 1505 SW 11th, service call.

10:33 p.m. — 3817 SE Elmhurst Lane, outside fire

3:56 p.m. — 2636 Cache Road, structure fire.

4:11 p.m. — 702 NW 36th, automatic alarm.

4:12 p.m. — 701 SW Englewood, automatic alarm.

5:05 p.m. — 120 NW 44th, medical.

6:17 p.m. — 1416 ½ SW J, medical.

6:19 p.m. — 36 NW 24th, medical.

7:25 p.m. — 3511 NE 35th, medical.

7:26 p.m. — 2412 NW 28th, medical.

THURSDAY

1:19 a.m. — 2706 SW I, medical.

1:42 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.

11:56 a.m. — 2341 NW Bell, medical.

11:56 a.m. — 5310 NW Oak, medical.

11:59 p.m. — 1507 SW Jefferson, automatic alarm.

2:59 p.m. — 1403 SW F, medical.

3:07 p.m. — 5 SW 5th, automatic alarm.

7:39 a.m. — 20 NW Mission, structure fire.

7:39 a.m. — 3501 SW Dr. Elsie Hamm, automatic alarm.

9:21 a.m. — 1630 NW 25th, medical.

9:21 a.m. — 107 NE Cimarron Trail, medical.

9:29 a.m. — 1603 SW Georgia, structure fire.

9:38 a.m. — 2306 NW Hoover, medical.