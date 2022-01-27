Fire report for Jan. 27, 2022 Jan 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY3:16 p.m. — 1107 SW Lee, medical.4:11 p.m. — 302 NW Rogers Lane, smoke investigation.4:16 p.m. — 1712 SW Jesse L. Davenport, medical.4:43 p.m. — 1502 NW Kingsbury, medical.5:17 p.m. — 5507 NW Allan-A-Dale Lane, outside fire.5:26 p.m. — 2530 SW G, service call.5:49 p.m. — 714 SW 45th, medical.6:33 p.m. — 2815 NW ozmun, medical.7:23 p.m. — 501 SW Monroe, automatic alarm.7:25 p.m. — 2411 SW Cornell, medical.7:50 p.m. — 305 SE Camelot, automatic alarm.7:58 p.m. — 2902 NW Tomlin Circle, automatic alarm.9:15 p.m. — 2304 NW Hoover, medical.10:25 p.m. — 1516 SW H, service call.WEDNESDAY4:36 a.m. — 6920 SW Lee, service call.6:09 a.m. — 4710 NW Ridgecrest, medical.7:28 a.m. — 4 NW 29th, automatic alarm.7:54 a.m. — 1619 NW 22nd, service call.8:50 a.m. — 5370 Cache Road, medical.9:34 a.m. — 1317 SW Lee, structure fire.10:13 a.m. — 7116 NW Ash, medical.10:14 a.m. — 5204 NW Sherwood, service call.11:14 a.m. — 1619 NW 22nd, medical.12:05 p.m. — 5202 W Gore, medical.12:12 p.m. — 705 SW Monroe, medical.1:08 p.m. — 1416 SW New York, medical.1:32 p.m. — 3822 NW Ferris, automatic alarm.1:49 p.m. — 406 SW H, medical.2:47 p.m. — Northwest 57th Street and Northwest Euclid Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Linguistics Emergency Nw Medical Address Lawton Fire Department Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists