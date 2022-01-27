Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

3:16 p.m. — 1107 SW Lee, medical.

4:11 p.m. — 302 NW Rogers Lane, smoke investigation.

4:16 p.m. — 1712 SW Jesse L. Davenport, medical.

4:43 p.m. — 1502 NW Kingsbury, medical.

5:17 p.m. — 5507 NW Allan-A-Dale Lane, outside fire.

5:26 p.m. — 2530 SW G, service call.

5:49 p.m. — 714 SW 45th, medical.

6:33 p.m. — 2815 NW ozmun, medical.

7:23 p.m. — 501 SW Monroe, automatic alarm.

7:25 p.m. — 2411 SW Cornell, medical.

7:50 p.m. — 305 SE Camelot, automatic alarm.

7:58 p.m. — 2902 NW Tomlin Circle, automatic alarm.

9:15 p.m. — 2304 NW Hoover, medical.

10:25 p.m. — 1516 SW H, service call.

WEDNESDAY

4:36 a.m. — 6920 SW Lee, service call.

6:09 a.m. — 4710 NW Ridgecrest, medical.

7:28 a.m. — 4 NW 29th, automatic alarm.

7:54 a.m. — 1619 NW 22nd, service call.

8:50 a.m. — 5370 Cache Road, medical.

9:34 a.m. — 1317 SW Lee, structure fire.

10:13 a.m. — 7116 NW Ash, medical.

10:14 a.m. — 5204 NW Sherwood, service call.

11:14 a.m. — 1619 NW 22nd, medical.

12:05 p.m. — 5202 W Gore, medical.

12:12 p.m. — 705 SW Monroe, medical.

1:08 p.m. — 1416 SW New York, medical.

1:32 p.m. — 3822 NW Ferris, automatic alarm.

1:49 p.m. — 406 SW H, medical.

2:47 p.m. — Northwest 57th Street and Northwest Euclid Avenue, medical.