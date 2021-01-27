Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
MONDAY
7:04 p.m. — 5307 NW Glenn, electrical hazard.
7:05 p.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.
7:21 p.m. — 5312 NW Cherry, electrical hazard.
10:34 p.m. — 3826 NW Bell, electrical hazard.
TUESDAY
12:57 a.m. — 4810 SE Brown, medical.
1:45 a.m. — 7019 NW Cache, automatic alarm.
3:08 a.m. — 13 NW 29th, medical.
3:46 a.m. — 6921 W Gore, medical.
4:54 a.m. — 1819 NW 82nd, medical.
8:04 a.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.
9:02 a.m. — 1420 SW Washington, medical.
1:55 p.m. — 4620 SW Atom, medical.
2:33 p.m. — 2210 SW Sheridan, medical.
4:20 p.m. — Southwest 67th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, outdoor fire.
5:04 p.m. — 120 NW 44th, service call.