Fire report for Jan. 26, 2022 Jan 26, 2022 1 hr ago Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY1:09 a.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.3:55 a.m. — 2522 NE Turtle Creek, medical.4:14 a.m. — 813 SW Magnolia, medical.7:21 a.m. — 709 SW Chaucer Circle, medical.8:49 a.m. — 1608 SW D, outside fire.9:42 a.m. — 201 SE 7th, automatic alarm.10:56 a.m. — 5709 NW Euclid, medical.11:10 a.m. — 1821 NW 82nd, medical.11:13 a.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.12:28 p.m. — 5352 NW Columbia, medical.12:50 p.m. — 5106 NW Cherry, medical.1:01 p.m. — 1417 NW Hoover, medical.1:02 p.m. — 2904 NW 45th Place, medical.1:08 p.m. — 601 E Gore, medical.1:11 p.m. — 27 NW 25th, medical.1:18 p.m. — 143 NE Dunlop, medical.2:08 p.m. — 323 SW 72nd, medical.