Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

1:09 a.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.

3:55 a.m. — 2522 NE Turtle Creek, medical.

4:14 a.m. — 813 SW Magnolia, medical.

7:21 a.m. — 709 SW Chaucer Circle, medical.

8:49 a.m. — 1608 SW D, outside fire.

9:42 a.m. — 201 SE 7th, automatic alarm.

10:56 a.m. — 5709 NW Euclid, medical.

11:10 a.m. — 1821 NW 82nd, medical.

11:13 a.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.

12:28 p.m. — 5352 NW Columbia, medical.

12:50 p.m. — 5106 NW Cherry, medical.

1:01 p.m. — 1417 NW Hoover, medical.

1:02 p.m. — 2904 NW 45th Place, medical.

1:08 p.m. — 601 E Gore, medical.

1:11 p.m. — 27 NW 25th, medical.

1:18 p.m. — 143 NE Dunlop, medical.

2:08 p.m. — 323 SW 72nd, medical.

Recommended for you