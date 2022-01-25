Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SUNDAY

3:14 p.m. — 703 NW Mockingbird, medical.

3:58 p.m. — 4644 SE Caber Circle, medical.

4:16 p.m. — 5106 NW Cherry, medical.

4:40 p.m. — 6111 NW Birchwood Place, medical.

4:44 p.m. — 102 NW 13th, medical.

5:03 p.m. — 903 SW 79th, automatic alarm.

5:47 p.m. — 2417 SW 41st, medical.

6:00 p.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.

6:27 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical.

9:06 p.m. — 1508 SW A, electrical hazard.

9:21 p.m. — 2419 SW Washington, medical.

9:31 p.m. — 1117 NE Scissortail, medical.

10:28 p.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.

10:35 p.m. — 1117 NE Scissortail, medical.

10:47 p.m. — Northwest Meadowbrook Drive and Northwest Lincoln Avenue, medical.

11:24 p.m. — 1302 NW Oak, medical.

MONDAY

2:26 a.m. — 2417 SW I, outside fire.

4:56 a.m. — 622 SW Bishop, structure fire.

5:02 a.m. — 6307 NW Maple, medical.

5:53 a.m. — 402 NW Sheridan Road, medical.

8:35 a.m. — 1821 NW 82nd, medical.

9:11 a.m. — 2419 SW Washington, medical.

9:28 a.m. — 620 SW E, medical.

10:47 a.m. — Southwest G Avenue and Southwest 15th Street, medical.

12:04 p.m. — 2704 NW 42nd, medical.

12:46 p.m. — 1117 NE Scissortail, medical.

1:14 p.m. — 4400 E Gore, medical.

1:25 p.m. — 2501 NW Sheridan Road, medical.

