Fire report for Jan. 25, 2022 Jan 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY3:14 p.m. — 703 NW Mockingbird, medical.3:58 p.m. — 4644 SE Caber Circle, medical.4:16 p.m. — 5106 NW Cherry, medical.4:40 p.m. — 6111 NW Birchwood Place, medical.4:44 p.m. — 102 NW 13th, medical.5:03 p.m. — 903 SW 79th, automatic alarm.5:47 p.m. — 2417 SW 41st, medical.6:00 p.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.6:27 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical.9:06 p.m. — 1508 SW A, electrical hazard.9:21 p.m. — 2419 SW Washington, medical.9:31 p.m. — 1117 NE Scissortail, medical.10:28 p.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.10:35 p.m. — 1117 NE Scissortail, medical.10:47 p.m. — Northwest Meadowbrook Drive and Northwest Lincoln Avenue, medical.11:24 p.m. — 1302 NW Oak, medical.MONDAY2:26 a.m. — 2417 SW I, outside fire.4:56 a.m. — 622 SW Bishop, structure fire.5:02 a.m. — 6307 NW Maple, medical.5:53 a.m. — 402 NW Sheridan Road, medical.8:35 a.m. — 1821 NW 82nd, medical.9:11 a.m. — 2419 SW Washington, medical.9:28 a.m. — 620 SW E, medical.10:47 a.m. — Southwest G Avenue and Southwest 15th Street, medical.12:04 p.m. — 2704 NW 42nd, medical.12:46 p.m. — 1117 NE Scissortail, medical.1:14 p.m. — 4400 E Gore, medical.1:25 p.m. — 2501 NW Sheridan Road, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists