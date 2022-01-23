Fire report for Jan. 23, 2022 Jan 23, 2022 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY3:05 p.m. — 2818 NW Sheridan Road, medical.3:11 p.m. — 410 SW Monroe, structure fire.3:11 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest A Avenue, medical.4:01 p.m. — 4309 NW Pollard, medical.4:38 p.m. — 1110 SW B, medical.5:28 p.m. — 419 NW 69th, medical.5:48 p.m. — 1706 SW Douglas, medical.6:49 p.m. — 2128 NW Pollard, service call.8:41 p.m. — 111 SW Lee, medical.9:35 p.m. — 2314 NW 76th, medical.10:58 p.m. — 1401 SW Wisconsin, medical.11:23 p.m. — 120 SW 75th, medical.11:52 p.m. — 402 NW Sheridan Road, medical.11:56 p.m. — 1215 SW D, medical.SATURDAY00:22 a.m. — 6115 NW Elm, m00:28 a.m. — 601 SW 60th, structure fire.1:08 a.m. — 908 NW Hilltop, medical.2:06 a.m. — 1711 NW Kingsbury, medical.2:13 a.m. — 2603 SW I, medical.4:27 a.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.4:239 a.m. — 6110 NW Cherry, medical.5:47 a.m. — 120 NW 44th, medical.7:03 a.m. — 8801 SW Lee, automatic alarm.7:17 a.m. — 503 NW Compass, medical.7:52 a.m. — 202 SW Lee, vehicle fire.8:32 a.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Northwest Kingsbury Avenue, smoke investigation.8:46 a.m. — 1604 NW Taft, medical.9:16 a.m. — 3420 NW Baltimore, medical.9:25 a.m. — 6814 SW Bainbridge, medical.9:55 a.m. — 1141 SW Monroe, medical.9:58 a.m. — 3822 NW Ferris, automatic alarm.11:39 a.m. — 611 SW Sheridan Road, medical.11:44 a.m. — 1511 SW E, medical.11:52 a.m. — 1754 SW 13th, medical.12:08 p.m. — 3836 NW Euclid, medical.12:11 p.m. — 2717 NW Arlington, public service.12:31 p.m. — 1908 SW Jefferson, medical.1:03 p.m. — 2619 NW Cedric Circle, structure fire.1:29 p.m. — 2604 SW Cornell, medical.2:00 p.m. — 2111 SW McKinley, medical.2:19 p.m. — 1103 SW C, medical.2:42 p.m. — 1710 SW 68th, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Politics Linguistics Following Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Nature Investigation Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists