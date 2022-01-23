Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY

3:05 p.m. — 2818 NW Sheridan Road, medical.

3:11 p.m. — 410 SW Monroe, structure fire.

3:11 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest A Avenue, medical.

4:01 p.m. — 4309 NW Pollard, medical.

4:38 p.m. — 1110 SW B, medical.

5:28 p.m. — 419 NW 69th, medical.

5:48 p.m. — 1706 SW Douglas, medical.

6:49 p.m. — 2128 NW Pollard, service call.

8:41 p.m. — 111 SW Lee, medical.

9:35 p.m. — 2314 NW 76th, medical.

10:58 p.m. — 1401 SW Wisconsin, medical.

11:23 p.m. — 120 SW 75th, medical.

11:52 p.m. — 402 NW Sheridan Road, medical.

11:56 p.m. — 1215 SW D, medical.

SATURDAY

00:22 a.m. — 6115 NW Elm, m

00:28 a.m. — 601 SW 60th, structure fire.

1:08 a.m. — 908 NW Hilltop, medical.

2:06 a.m. — 1711 NW Kingsbury, medical.

2:13 a.m. — 2603 SW I, medical.

4:27 a.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.

4:239 a.m. — 6110 NW Cherry, medical.

5:47 a.m. — 120 NW 44th, medical.

7:03 a.m. — 8801 SW Lee, automatic alarm.

7:17 a.m. — 503 NW Compass, medical.

7:52 a.m. — 202 SW Lee, vehicle fire.

8:32 a.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Northwest Kingsbury Avenue, smoke investigation.

8:46 a.m. — 1604 NW Taft, medical.

9:16 a.m. — 3420 NW Baltimore, medical.

9:25 a.m. — 6814 SW Bainbridge, medical.

9:55 a.m. — 1141 SW Monroe, medical.

9:58 a.m. — 3822 NW Ferris, automatic alarm.

11:39 a.m. — 611 SW Sheridan Road, medical.

11:44 a.m. — 1511 SW E, medical.

11:52 a.m. — 1754 SW 13th, medical.

12:08 p.m. — 3836 NW Euclid, medical.

12:11 p.m. — 2717 NW Arlington, public service.

12:31 p.m. — 1908 SW Jefferson, medical.

1:03 p.m. — 2619 NW Cedric Circle, structure fire.

1:29 p.m. — 2604 SW Cornell, medical.

2:00 p.m. — 2111 SW McKinley, medical.

2:19 p.m. — 1103 SW C, medical.

2:42 p.m. — 1710 SW 68th, service call.