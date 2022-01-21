Fire report for Jan. 21, 2022 Jan 21, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY3:30 p.m. — 6301 NW Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.3:46 p.m. — 1310 NW Ferris, automatic alarm.4:29 p.m. — 205 SW 45th, outside fire.6:07 p.m. — 7801 NW Rolando Road, medical.6:40 p.m. — 40 NE 25th, medical.6:48 p.m. — 28 SW 45th, medical.9:03 p.m. — Southwest Sheridan Road and Southwest Bishop Road, electrical hazard.10:33 p.m. — 7920 NW Echo Road, service call.11:20 p.m. — 3420 NW Baltimore, medical.THURSDAY00:08 a.m. — 7th, automatic alarm.1:03 a.m. — 1505 SW 11th, medical.4:57 a.m. — 25 NW Village Green, medical.5:06 a.m. — 201 SE 7th, automatic alarm.8:17 a.m. — 2819 NW 24th, medical.9:04 a.m. — 8801 SW Lee, automatic alarm.9:05 a.m. — 1806 NW 12th, medical.9:26 a.m. — 2324 SW Tulane, medical.9:53 a.m. — 3608 NE Fieldcrest, automatic alarm.9:54 a.m. — 1304 NW Ferris, medical.10:09 a.m. — 7550 NW Tango Road, medical.10:28 a.m. — 1608 NW 36th, medical.10:46 a.m. — 1803 NW 45th, medical.10:58 a.m. — 1401 SW B, medical.11:53 a.m. — 706 SW 45th, automatic alarm.2:53 p.m. — 4817 SE Tattershall Way, automatic alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Inorganic Chemistry Highway Emergency Southwest Sheridan Road Address Lawton Fire Department Road Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists