Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

3:10 p.m. — 5110 W. Gore, medical.

3:16 p.m. — 4603 SE Ellsworth Circle, structure fire.

4:24 p.m. — 2514 SW B, medical.

4:31 p.m. — 1402 NW Logan, medical.

5:56 p.m. — 5005 NE Dearborn, medical.

6:23 p.m. — 703 SW Highland, outside fire.

6:39 p.m. — 6307 NW Maple, medical.

8:34 p.m. — 3041 NE Stratford Circle, medical.

10:24 p.m. — 2507 NW 20th, medical.

WEDNESDAY

00:43 a.m. — 512 NW Columbia, medical.

1:28 a.m. — 312 NW Euclid, medical.

6:12 a.m. — 3508 NE Silcott Circle, medical.

6:55 a.m. — 4915 NW Pollard, public service.

7:39 a.m. — 2510 SW G, service call.

8:07 a.m. — 510 NE 45th, medical.

8:43 a.m. — 2620 W. Gore, medical.

8:52 a.m. — 3801 W. Gore, service call.

9:20 a.m. — 8002 NW Micklegate, medical.

10:18 a.m. — 305 NW 4th, automatic alarm.

10:42 a.m. — 319 NW 63rd, medical.

10:42 a.m. — 2503 NW 7th, medical.

10:45 a.m. — 4901 SE Mills, medical.

10:51 a.m. — 1604 NW Bell, medical.

10:56 a.m. — 4706 NW Cheryl, medical.

11:38 a.m. — 5366 Cache Road, medical.

11:51 a.m. — 4806 NW Motif Manor, medical.

12:09 p.m. — 6307 NW Maple, medical.

1:01 p.m. — 500 SW D, medical.

2:00 p.m. — 319 NW 63rd, medical.

Recommended for you