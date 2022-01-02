Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY

3:15 p.m. — 2615 SW J, automatic alarm.

3:53 p.m. — 2408 NW 52nd, medical.

5:20 p.m. — Northwest Homestead Drive and Cache Road, electrical hazard.

5:24 p.m. — 703 NW Bell, automatic alarm.

5:48 p.m. — 2210 SW Sheridan Rd., medical.

6:02 p.m. — Northwest Homestead Drive and Cache Road, electrical hazard.

7:19 p.m. — 6116 NW Cherry, medical.

7:21 p.m. — 4616 SW G, medical.

7:26 p.m. — 801 W Gore, service call.

7:33 p.m. — 2618 SW H, service call.

7:33 p.m. — 1502 NW Irwin, medical.

8:20 p.m. — 2502 Cache Road, medical.

9:11 p.m. — 618 SW 60th, medical.

10:24 p.m. — 2301 NW 19th, electrical hazard.

10:55 p.m. — 610 SW 52nd, medical.

11:02 p.m. — 2703 NW 75th, medical.

SATURDAY

00:01 a.m. — 1816 NW Bell, service call.

00:10 a.m. — 2312 SW I, medical.

00:22 a.m. — 402 SE Interstate, medical.

1:13 a.m. — 2614 NE Garden Ln., medical.

2:36 a.m. — 1410 NW Taylor, medical.

3:17 a.m. — 210 SW Summit, structure fire.

3:56 a.m. — 2604 NW Pollard, medical.

4:42 a.m. — 1712 SW Jessie L. Davenport, medical.

6:31 a.m. — 36 NW 24th, medical.

7:23 a.m. — 6302 SW Lee, medical.

8:26 a.m. — 610 NW Ferris, medical.

8:58 a.m. — 2408 NW 52nd, medical.

9:14 a.m. — 3507 NE Silcott Pl., automatic alarm.

9:40 a.m. — 2508 SW Latham, medical.

9:42 a.m. — 1515 NW Taft, medical.

9:52 a.m. — 1529 NW 31st, medical.

10:13 a.m. — 622 SW Bishop, medical.

10:53 a.m. — 1302 SW Texas, medical.

12:30 p.m. — 120 SW 75th, medical.

12:47 p.m. — 120 NE Arlington, medical.

1:06 p.m. — 6917 SW Hampshire Cir., medical.

2:05 p.m. — 2305 NW 78th, medical.

Recommended for you