Fire report for Jan. 2, 2022 Jan 2, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY3:15 p.m. — 2615 SW J, automatic alarm.3:53 p.m. — 2408 NW 52nd, medical.5:20 p.m. — Northwest Homestead Drive and Cache Road, electrical hazard.5:24 p.m. — 703 NW Bell, automatic alarm.5:48 p.m. — 2210 SW Sheridan Rd., medical.6:02 p.m. — Northwest Homestead Drive and Cache Road, electrical hazard.7:19 p.m. — 6116 NW Cherry, medical.7:21 p.m. — 4616 SW G, medical.7:26 p.m. — 801 W Gore, service call.7:33 p.m. — 2618 SW H, service call.7:33 p.m. — 1502 NW Irwin, medical.8:20 p.m. — 2502 Cache Road, medical.9:11 p.m. — 618 SW 60th, medical.10:24 p.m. — 2301 NW 19th, electrical hazard.10:55 p.m. — 610 SW 52nd, medical.11:02 p.m. — 2703 NW 75th, medical.SATURDAY00:01 a.m. — 1816 NW Bell, service call.00:10 a.m. — 2312 SW I, medical.00:22 a.m. — 402 SE Interstate, medical.1:13 a.m. — 2614 NE Garden Ln., medical.2:36 a.m. — 1410 NW Taylor, medical.3:17 a.m. — 210 SW Summit, structure fire.3:56 a.m. — 2604 NW Pollard, medical.4:42 a.m. — 1712 SW Jessie L. Davenport, medical.6:31 a.m. — 36 NW 24th, medical.7:23 a.m. — 6302 SW Lee, medical.8:26 a.m. — 610 NW Ferris, medical.8:58 a.m. — 2408 NW 52nd, medical.9:14 a.m. — 3507 NE Silcott Pl., automatic alarm.9:40 a.m. — 2508 SW Latham, medical.9:42 a.m. — 1515 NW Taft, medical.9:52 a.m. — 1529 NW 31st, medical.10:13 a.m. — 622 SW Bishop, medical.10:53 a.m. — 1302 SW Texas, medical.12:30 p.m. — 120 SW 75th, medical.12:47 p.m. — 120 NE Arlington, medical.1:06 p.m. — 6917 SW Hampshire Cir., medical.2:05 p.m. — 2305 NW 78th, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists