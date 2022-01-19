Fire report for Jan. 19, 2022 Jan 19, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY4:33 p.m. — 1125 E Gore, automatic alarm.4:57 p.m. — 1114 SW I, structure fire.5:01 p.m. — 204 NW 18th, medical.5:10 p.m. — 1411 NW Arlington, medical.5:15 p.m. — 2604 SW Cornell, medical.6:53 p.m. — 1504 SW N. H. Jones, medical.8:33 p.m. — 1221 NW Taft, medical.8:44 p.m. — 2309 NW 38th, medical.8:50 p.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.10:18 p.m. — 6804 SW Oak Pointe, medical.TUESDAY00:08 a.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Cache Road, medical.1:58 a.m. — 3336 SW Salinas, medical.3:40 a.m. — Northwest 52nd Street and Cache Road, medical.4:40 a.m. — 3420 NW Baltimore, service call.8:29 a.m. — 1501 NW Columbia, medical.9:53 a.m. — 1608 NW Baldwin, medical.11:36 a.m. — 1211 NW Dearborn, medical.11:38 a.m. — 2408 NW 52nd, medical.12:43 p.m. — 2515 N. Sheridan, medical.1:07 p.m. — 4616 SW G, medical.1:20 p.m. — 912 NW Cheryl Place, medical.2:16 p.m. — 918 SW 3rd, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Northwest Emergency Road Address Lawton Fire Department Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists