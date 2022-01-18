Fire report for Jan. 18, 2022 Jan 18, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY3:42 p.m. — 6315 W Gore, medical.4:40 p.m. — 1306 SW 9th, medical.5:34 p.m. — 4212 SW K, medical.5:45 p.m. — 505 NW Sheridan Road, electrical hazard.5:52 p.m. — 315 SW 5th, medical.6:09 p.m. — 1605 NW Dearborn, structure fire.8:53 p.m. — 1502 NW Kingsbury, medical.7:30 p.m. — 1116 NW Birch, medical.7:44 p.m. — 6909 NW Eisenhower, medical.9:07 p.m. — 4759 NW Motif Manor, medical.9:25 p.m. — 1127 E Gore, smoke investigation.9:53 p.m. — 2901 NW Bell, medical.MONDAY00:32 a.m. — Northwest Lincoln Avenue and Northwest 23rd Street, smoke investigation.3:17 a.m. — 2314 NW 35th, medical.3:33 a.m. — 425 NW 55th, medical.4:20 a.m. — 2351 NW Bell, medical.5:19 a.m. — 2819 NW 24th, medical.7:42 a.m. — 3420 NW Baltimore, service call.8:02 a.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.9:05 a.m. — 615 SW 61st, medical.9:21 a.m. — 2315 E Gore, medical.9:29 a.m. — 112 NE Fullerton, medical.9:47 a.m. — 2704 NW 42nd, medical.9:52 a.m. — 104 NW 31st, automatic alarm.10:10 a.m. — 4422 SW Rolling Hills, automatic alarm.10:45 a.m. — 2408 NE 35th, medical.11:27 a.m. — 3401 W Gore, medical.11:28 a.m. — 5719 NW Ash, medical.12:24 p.m. — 3314 NW Baltimore, medical.12:42 p.m. — Southwest Bishop Road and South Railroad Street, outdoor fire.12:53 p.m. — 2101 SW 38th, structure fire.1:01 p.m. — 834 NE Carver, medical.2:54 p.m. — 1502 SW H, outdoor fire. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Linguistics Politics Architecture Southwest Emergency Address Medical Lawton Fire Department Investigation Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists