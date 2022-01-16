Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SATURDAY

00:01 a.m. — 4206 SE Lee, gas leak.

00:28 a.m. — 3905 NW Denver, medical.

1:50 a.m. — 4710 NW Ridgecrest, service call.

2:01 a.m. — 20 NW Mission Blvd., medical.

4:40 a.m. — 37 NW 31st, medical.

7:57 a.m. — 2328 NW 78th, medical.

8:41 a.m. — 2614 SW A, service call.

9:25 a.m. — 305 NW 4th, medical.

9:35 a.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, mutual aid.

9:40 a.m. — 722 NW 32nd, gas leak.

9:52 a.m. — 509 SW Park, medical.

10:02 a.m. — 3706 E Gore, electrical hazard.

10:39 a.m. — 1822 NW Sheridan Road, medical.

11:03 a.m. — 4821 SE Brown, medical.

11:10 a.m. — 1601 NW 52nd, automatic alarm.

11:35 a.m. — 7811 NW Lawton, medical.

12:01 p.m. — 4 NW 28th, medical.

12:21 p.m. — 919 NE Tortoise, medical.

1:45 p.m. — 2125 NW Lindy, medical.

1:18 p.m. — 3322 NW Atlanta, medical.

1:27 p.m. — 1531 NW Lincoln, medical.