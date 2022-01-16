Fire report for Jan. 16, 2022 Jan 16, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SATURDAY00:01 a.m. — 4206 SE Lee, gas leak.00:28 a.m. — 3905 NW Denver, medical.1:50 a.m. — 4710 NW Ridgecrest, service call.2:01 a.m. — 20 NW Mission Blvd., medical.4:40 a.m. — 37 NW 31st, medical.7:57 a.m. — 2328 NW 78th, medical.8:41 a.m. — 2614 SW A, service call.9:25 a.m. — 305 NW 4th, medical.9:35 a.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, mutual aid.9:40 a.m. — 722 NW 32nd, gas leak.9:52 a.m. — 509 SW Park, medical.10:02 a.m. — 3706 E Gore, electrical hazard.10:39 a.m. — 1822 NW Sheridan Road, medical.11:03 a.m. — 4821 SE Brown, medical.11:10 a.m. — 1601 NW 52nd, automatic alarm.11:35 a.m. — 7811 NW Lawton, medical.12:01 p.m. — 4 NW 28th, medical.12:21 p.m. — 919 NE Tortoise, medical.1:45 p.m. — 2125 NW Lindy, medical.1:18 p.m. — 3322 NW Atlanta, medical.1:27 p.m. — 1531 NW Lincoln, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Southwest Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Medical Service Call Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists