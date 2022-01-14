Fire report for Jan. 14, 2022 Jan 14, 2022 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY3:38 p.m. — 2111 SW McKinley, medical.3:40 p.m. — 1310 W. Lee, medical.4:16 p.m. — 4309 SE Camelot, medical.4:49 p.m. — 7811 NW Lawton, medical.6:04 p.m. — 209 SE Interstate, automatic alarm.6:53 p.m. — 40 NE 25th, medical.11:29 p.m. — 2508 SW Latham, medical.THURSDAY1:20 a.m. — 603 SW 26th, medical.1:37 a.m. — 2509 NW 20th, medical.4:59 a.m. — 6701 NW Maple, medical.5:21 a.m. — 1533 NW 31st, medical.6:28 a.m. — 622 SW Bishop Road, medical.8:44 a.m. — 1605 SE Jarman, medical.8:45 a.m. — 5243 Cache Road, medical.9:34 a.m. — 8801 W. Lee, automatic alarm.10:31 a.m. — 901 SW 17th, medical.10:56 a.m. — 907 SW 37th, structure fire.11:04 a.m. — 2621 NW Cedric Circle, automatic alarm.11:29 a.m. — 903 NW 47th, automatic alarm.11:55 a.m. — 27 NW 25th, medical.12:04 p.m. — 2621 NW Cedric Circle, automatic alarm.12:31 p.m. — 5404 W. Lee, medical.12:53 p.m. — 4204 SE Elmhurst Lane, medical.12:54 p.m. — 1612½ NW 16th, medical.12:55 p.m. — 4545 SW G, medical.1:25 p.m. — 4315 SE Camelot, medical.1:53 p.m. — 4708 NW 47th Place, medical.2:20 p.m. — 1803 NW 14th, medical.2:20 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest B Avenue, medical.2:55 p.m. — 3401 W. Gore, automatic alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Southwest Medical Medicine Address Emergency Lawton Fire Department Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists