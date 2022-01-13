Fire report for Jan. 13, 2022 Jan 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY2:30 p.m. — 2611 SW E, medical.2:45 p.m. — 114 SW 45th, medical.3:18 p.m. — 7803 NW Morocco, automatic alarm.3:22 p.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.3:44 p.m. — 1611 Cache Road, gas leak.4:07 p.m. — 120 NE Arlington, medical.4:10 p.m. — 1502 NW Kingsbury, medical.5:39 p.m. — 201 SE 7th, automatic alarm.6:37 p.m. — 3420 NW Baltimore, service call.8:39 p.m. — 1215 NW Bell, medical.9:04 p.m. — 2006 SW C, medical.10:42 p.m. — 505 NW 27th, structure fire.WEDNESDAY00:16 a.m. — 200 SW Summit, structure fire.1:00 a.m. — 1212 SW Pennsylvania, medical.3:11 a.m. — 403 SW 78th, medical.4:47 a.m. — 2408 NE 35th, medical.6:29 a.m. — 1405 NW Ozmun, medical.6:32 a.m. — 3828 NW Lake, medical.8:03 a.m. — 26 SW 45th, medical.9:09 a.m. — 2002 NW Taft, medical.10:13 a.m. — 5814 NW Oak, medical.10:24 a.m. — 907½ NW Columbia, medical.10:32 a.m. — 1216 NW 31st, structure fire.11:08 a.m. — 4417 W. Gore, medical.11:29 a.m. — 2208 SW 53rd, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Address Emergency Medicine Lawton Fire Department Nature Medical Run Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists