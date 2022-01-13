Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

2:30 p.m. — 2611 SW E, medical.

2:45 p.m. — 114 SW 45th, medical.

3:18 p.m. — 7803 NW Morocco, automatic alarm.

3:22 p.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.

3:44 p.m. — 1611 Cache Road, gas leak.

4:07 p.m. — 120 NE Arlington, medical.

4:10 p.m. — 1502 NW Kingsbury, medical.

5:39 p.m. — 201 SE 7th, automatic alarm.

6:37 p.m. — 3420 NW Baltimore, service call.

8:39 p.m. — 1215 NW Bell, medical.

9:04 p.m. — 2006 SW C, medical.

10:42 p.m. — 505 NW 27th, structure fire.

WEDNESDAY

00:16 a.m. — 200 SW Summit, structure fire.

1:00 a.m. — 1212 SW Pennsylvania, medical.

3:11 a.m. — 403 SW 78th, medical.

4:47 a.m. — 2408 NE 35th, medical.

6:29 a.m. — 1405 NW Ozmun, medical.

6:32 a.m. — 3828 NW Lake, medical.

8:03 a.m. — 26 SW 45th, medical.

9:09 a.m. — 2002 NW Taft, medical.

10:13 a.m. — 5814 NW Oak, medical.

10:24 a.m. — 907½ NW Columbia, medical.

10:32 a.m. — 1216 NW 31st, structure fire.

11:08 a.m. — 4417 W. Gore, medical.

11:29 a.m. — 2208 SW 53rd, medical.