Fire report for Jan. 12, 2022 Jan 12, 2022 Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY3:27 p.m. — 4006 SE Camelot, medical.3:37 p.m. — 1507 NW Bell, medical.5:06 p.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.6:37 p.m. — 1302 SW Tennessee, medical.8:51 p.m. — 402 SE Interstate Drive, medical.8:33 p.m. — 1511 NW Irwin, medical.8:37 p.m. — Southeast Camelot Drive and Southeast Warwick Way, medical.8:50 p.m. — 504 SW Summit, medical.10:53 p.m. — 402 N. Sheridan, service call.11:09 p.m. — 1711 NW Kingsbury, medical.11:24 p.m. — 1306 SW 18th, medical.11:37 p.m. — 911 SW E, medical.TUESDAY2:02 a.m. — 1711 SW 14th, medical.3:29 a.m. — 6813 SW Bainbridge, medical.4:42 a.m. — 1125 E. Gore, medical.5:04 a.m. — 65 SE 6th, medical.7:34 a.m. — 1611 SWH, medical.8:28 a.m. — 1501 NW Lawton, medical.8:31 a.m. — 1904 NW Andrews, medical.9:41 a.m. — 746 SW 43rd, medical.10:17 a.m. — 215½ NW Arlington, structure fire.11:30 a.m. — 6509 NW Oak, medical.11:41 a.m. — 924 SW 38th, medical.12:17 p.m. — 2306 NW Woodridge, medical.12:18 p.m. — 2321 W. Gore, medical.1:20 p.m. — 5801 NW Columbia, medical.2:09 p.m. — 602 SW 38th, medical.