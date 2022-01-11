Fire report for Jan. 11, 2022 Jan 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY4:45 p.m. — 3703 NE Cypress Lane, medical.4:52 p.m. — 502 SW University Drive, automatic alarm.5:01 p.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest 112th Street, outside fire.5:06 p.m. — 2413 SW H, medical.5:21 p.m. — 503 SW Garfield, medical.5:43 p.m. — 1310 NW 47th, medical.6:02 p.m. — 4121 W. Gore, medical.6:10 p.m. — 915 NE Bob White Road, medical.8:11 p.m. — 1134 SW Jefferson, medical.9:03 p.m. — 2309 NW 38th, medical.9:10 p.m. — 402 N. Sheridan, service call.9:46 p.m. — 1802 NW Hoover, medical.11:23 p.m. — 2201 NW Lincoln, medical.MONDAY00:17 a.m. — 7116 NW Ash, medical.2:05 a.m. — 1611 SW Wisconsin, medical.4:25 a.m. — 620 SW 23rd Place, structure fire.5:29 a.m. — 4017 NW Ozmun, medical.5:43 a.m. — 1437 NW Hoover, medical.5:58 a.m. — 100 Railroad Street, medical.6:54 a.m. — 1201 SW 24th, structure fire.6:56 a.m. — 40 NE 25th, medical.7:57 a.m. — 2619 NW Debracy, medical.8:55 a.m. — 1312 N. Sheridan, medical.9:30 a.m. — 5370 Cache Road, automatic alarm.9:38 a.m. — 5727 NW Euclid, electrical hazard.10:42 a.m. — 4631 SW Atom, medical.12:05 p.m. — 917 SW 29th, medical.12:45 p.m. — 2232 NW 7th, medical.12:50 p.m. — 2006 W. Lee, medical.1:17 p.m. — 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.2:09 p.m. — 1601 SE Clover Lane, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Emergency Address Medicine Lawton Fire Department Medical Run Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists