Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY

3:34 p.m. — Southwest 67 Street and Gore Boulevard, medical.

3:39 p.m. — 2606 SW A, medical.

3:40 p.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.

3:56 p.m. — 25 NW Cheyenne, outside fire.

5:16 p.m. — 914 SW H, medical.

6:19 p.m. — 1508 SW B, service call.

7:11 p.m. — 40 NE 25th, medical.

8:04 p.m. — 311 SE 40th, automatic alarm.

8:37 p.m. — 1211 SW 25th, medical.

8:47 p.m. — 604 NE 53rd, medical.

8:52 p.m. — 1510 NW Irwin, medical.

9:38 p.m. — 1803 NW Pollard, service call.

SATURDAY

00:20 a.m. — 2215 NW Hoover, medical.

00:31 a.m. — 2616 SW H, medical.

3:15 a.m. — 2706 SW I, outside fire.

5:46 a.m. — 1605 NW 81st, medical.

6:41 a.m. — 7007 NW Baldwin, medical.

6:46 a.m. — 109 Lakeview, medical.

7:21 a.m. — 7010 NW Kingsbury, medical.

7:45 a.m. — 1211 SW 25th, medical.

8:12 a.m. — 6701 NW Maple, medical.

10:01 a.m. — 3803 NW Dearborn, medical.

10:28 a.m. — 4603 SW J, medical.

11:58 a.m. — 3134 NW Cache, medical.

