Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
FRIDAY
3:34 p.m. — Southwest 67 Street and Gore Boulevard, medical.
3:39 p.m. — 2606 SW A, medical.
3:40 p.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.
3:56 p.m. — 25 NW Cheyenne, outside fire.
5:16 p.m. — 914 SW H, medical.
6:19 p.m. — 1508 SW B, service call.
7:11 p.m. — 40 NE 25th, medical.
8:04 p.m. — 311 SE 40th, automatic alarm.
8:37 p.m. — 1211 SW 25th, medical.
8:47 p.m. — 604 NE 53rd, medical.
8:52 p.m. — 1510 NW Irwin, medical.
9:38 p.m. — 1803 NW Pollard, service call.
SATURDAY
00:20 a.m. — 2215 NW Hoover, medical.
00:31 a.m. — 2616 SW H, medical.
3:15 a.m. — 2706 SW I, outside fire.
5:46 a.m. — 1605 NW 81st, medical.
6:41 a.m. — 7007 NW Baldwin, medical.
6:46 a.m. — 109 Lakeview, medical.
7:21 a.m. — 7010 NW Kingsbury, medical.
7:45 a.m. — 1211 SW 25th, medical.
8:12 a.m. — 6701 NW Maple, medical.
10:01 a.m. — 3803 NW Dearborn, medical.
10:28 a.m. — 4603 SW J, medical.
11:58 a.m. — 3134 NW Cache, medical.