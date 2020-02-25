Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SUNDAY

5:06 p.m. — 1707 SW E, medical.

5:52 p.m. — 3812 NW Euclid, service call.

6:50 p.m. — 4010 NW Oak, alarm.

8:58 p.m. — 3812 NW Euclid, medical.

8:57 p.m. — 2319 SW H, structure fire.

9:55 p.m. — 1809 NW Crosby, medical.

MONDAY

5:13 a.m. — 2604 NW Austin, medical.

7:42 a.m. — 1420 SW Washington, service call.

8:33 a.m. — 3812 NW Euclid, medical.

9:31 a.m. — 932 SW 36th, medical.

10:32 a.m. — 1801 NW Hoover, medical.

10:42 a.m. — 3812 NW Euclid, service call.

11:14 a.m. — 2205 NW Hoover, medical.

11:49 a.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and C Avenue, medical.

12:50 p.m. — 2124 SW Washington, alarm.

1:06 p.m. — 1503 SW E, medical.

2:43 p.m. — 117 NE Bell, medical.

—Complied by Paul Vantine/staff

paul.vantine@swoknews.com

