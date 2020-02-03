Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department.
SATURDAY
3:19 p.m. — 1317 SW Lee, medical.
3:36 p.m. — 2704 NW 52nd, medical.
4:17 p.m. — Southwest 9th Street and Southwest Park Avenue, medical.
4:24 p.m. — 7915 NW Concho, medical.
6:30 p.m. — 815 SW A, medical.
6:48 p.m. — 2527 NW 38th, medical.
7:16 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest I Avenue, medical.
9:10 p.m. — 1709 NW Kingsbury, medical.
9:10 p.m. — 1311 SW Summit, automatic alarm.
9:11 p.m. — 2 SW Sheridan, medical.
9:14 p.m. — 5514 NW Kirkley Pl., medical.
9:36 p.m. — 604 SW 11th, medical.
10:20 p.m. — 2132 NW Carroll, medical.
11:14 p.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.
11:22 p.m. — 5702 NW Chestnut Ln., service call.
SUNDAY
00:20 a.m. — 2012 NW 24th, medical.
9:10 a.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest Park Avenue, medical.
10:16 a.m. — 5333 NW Liberty, medical.
10:21 a.m. — 201 SW Crystal Hills, medical.
11:17 a.m. — 1612 SW H, medical.
11:47 a.m. — 1403 NW Andrews, medical.
12:47 p.m. — 4809 NW Hoover, medical.
1:05 p.m. — 2101 SW 38th, service call.
2:10 p.m. — 1108 NW Columbia, medical.
3:28 p.m. — 2311 SW Cornell, smoke investigation.
5:25 p.m. — 810 NW 33rd, medical.
5:25 p.m. — 2901 NW Bell, medical.
—Compiled by The Constitution staff