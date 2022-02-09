Fire report for Feb. 9, 2022 Feb 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY3:03 p.m. — 6301 NW Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.3:21 p.m. — 1906 SW Dr. Charles W. Whitlow, medical.3:30 p.m. — 2111 SW McKinley, medical.3:45 p.m. — 1502 NW Kingsbury, medical.4:06 p.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.4:35 p.m. — 5535 Cache Road, medical.5:05 p.m. — Northwest 52nd Street and Northwest Wilfred Drive, medical.5:30 p.m. — 1109 NW Maple, medical.5:59 p.m. — 414 NW 53rd, medical.7:04 p.m. — 117 NE Babbit, smoke investigation.8:21 p.m. — 2512 SW B, medical.9:16 p.m. — 1419 NW 24th, service call.10:52 p.m. — 2504 SW Jefferson, service call.11:04 p.m. — 1605 NW Baldwin, medical.TUESDAY00:06 a.m. — 704 SW 45th, medical.2:16 a.m. — 2819 NW 24th, medical.5:20 a.m. — 3914 SW Rolling Hills, smoke investigation.5:43 a.m. — 4314 NW Williams, medical.6:33 a.m. — 938 SW 38th, smoke investigation.7:04 a.m. — 2530 SW G, medical.8:27 a.m. — 2904 NE Lakeview Circle, medical.8:45 a.m. — 5920 NW Lincoln, medical.9:17 a.m. — 2505 NW 82nd, service call.10:03 a.m. — 6003 SW Atterbury, automatic alarm.10:49 a.m. — 113 NE 51st, outdoor fire.11:09 a.m. — 429 SW 80th, medical.11:24 a.m. — 1316 NW Bell, automatic alarm.11:26 a.m. — 8510 Cache Road, medical.12:00 p.m. — 6711 SW Angelwood, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Linguistics Politics Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Nature Northwest Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists