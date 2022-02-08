Fire report for Feb. 8, 2022 Feb 8, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY3:06 p.m. — 916 SW Washington, medical.4:36 p.m. — 5324 Cache Road, medical.4:45 p.m. — 1303 SW 30th, medical.4:46 p.m. — 7102 Cache, service call.6:50 p.m. — 1437 NW Hoover, medical.7:34 p.m. — 606 SW 26th, medical.7:41 p.m. — 6302 SW Lee, medical.8:03 p.m. — 1203 SW Texas, medical.8:42 p.m. — 40 NE 25th, medical.9:38 p.m. — 2302 NW Hoover, medical.10:35 p.m. — 911 NE Dove Lane, medical.MONDAY00:04 a.m. — 202 NW 72nd, medical.00:34 a.m. — 7 NW 25th, medical.00:58 a.m. — 8001 NW Cheswick, structure fire.1:34 a.m. — 809 SW H, medical.5:57 a.m. — 2140 NW Smith, medical.8:07 a.m. — 2613 NW 78th, automatic alarm.8:56 a.m. — 4025 NW Lindy, medical.9:05 a.m. — 2123 NW Atlanta, medical.10:12 a.m. — 911 SW E, medical.10:18 a.m. — 3828 NW Arlington, medical.10:39 a.m. — 3428 Cache Road, medical.10:48 a.m. — 7301 SW Lee, medical.11:24 a.m. — 112 SW 21st, structure fire.11:24 a.m. — 1710 NW Maple, gas leak.12:04 p.m. — 804 SW Summit, medical.12:06 p.m. — 2011 SW C, medical.12:47 p.m. — 7102 Cache Road, automatic alarm.12:56 p.m. — Northwest 13th Street and Northwest Andrews Avenue, medical.1:28 p.m. — 411 W Gore, medical.1:49 p.m. — 2704 NW 42nd, medical.1:53 p.m. — 3401 W Gore, automatic alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Medical Linguistics Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Nature Run Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists