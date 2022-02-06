Fire report for Feb. 6, 2022 Feb 6, 2022 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY3:10 p.m. — 3401 SW 11th, automatic alarm.3:20 p.m. — 4312 NE Mossy Oak, medical.4:10 p.m. — 5214 NW Rogers Lane, service call.5:14 p.m. — 1917 NW Pollard, structure fire.5:58 p.m. — 1804 NW Euclid, medical.7:10 p.m. — 748 SW 44th, medical.7:36 p.m. — 1202 SW A, medical.9:36 p.m. — 1909 NW Bell, gas leak.SATURDAY1:03 a.m. — 2315 E Gore, medical.1:20 a.m. — 120 NW 44th, medical.1:22 a.m. — 415 SW Washington, smoke investigation.3:17 a.m. — 2815 NW Ozmun, medical.5:56 a.m. — 2720 SW j, medical.7:20 a.m. — Northwest Kingsbury Avenue and Northwest 12th Street, odor investigation.7:28 a.m. — 20 NW Mission, gas leak.7:31 a.m. — 6406 SW Atterbury, medical.7:39 a.m. — 6210 NW Birch, medical.7:44 a.m. — 309 SW H, gas leak.8:40 a.m. — 415 SW Washington, gas leak.9:19 a.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.9:21 a.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.9:41 a.m. — 3103 NE Georgetown, medical.10:10 a.m. — 620 SW E, structure fire.11:24 a.m. — 2709 SW Coombs Road, medical.11:40 a.m. — 2302 NW Hoover, medical.12:06 p.m. — 4618 NE columbia, medical.12:08 p.m. — 1616 NW 36th, medical.12:41 p.m. — 2704 NW 42nd, medical.1:12 p.m. — 2308 NW 28th, medical.1:30 p.m. — 5314 NW Elm, medical.1:45 p.m. — 1414 NW Dearborn, medical.2:03 p.m. — 3610 SE Huntington Circle, automatic alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Linguistics Politics Sw Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Investigation Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists