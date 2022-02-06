Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY

3:10 p.m. — 3401 SW 11th, automatic alarm.

3:20 p.m. — 4312 NE Mossy Oak, medical.

4:10 p.m. — 5214 NW Rogers Lane, service call.

5:14 p.m. — 1917 NW Pollard, structure fire.

5:58 p.m. — 1804 NW Euclid, medical.

7:10 p.m. — 748 SW 44th, medical.

7:36 p.m. — 1202 SW A, medical.

9:36 p.m. — 1909 NW Bell, gas leak.

SATURDAY

1:03 a.m. — 2315 E Gore, medical.

1:20 a.m. — 120 NW 44th, medical.

1:22 a.m. — 415 SW Washington, smoke investigation.

3:17 a.m. — 2815 NW Ozmun, medical.

5:56 a.m. — 2720 SW j, medical.

7:20 a.m. — Northwest Kingsbury Avenue and Northwest 12th Street, odor investigation.

7:28 a.m. — 20 NW Mission, gas leak.

7:31 a.m. — 6406 SW Atterbury, medical.

7:39 a.m. — 6210 NW Birch, medical.

7:44 a.m. — 309 SW H, gas leak.

8:40 a.m. — 415 SW Washington, gas leak.

9:19 a.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.

9:21 a.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.

9:41 a.m. — 3103 NE Georgetown, medical.

10:10 a.m. — 620 SW E, structure fire.

11:24 a.m. — 2709 SW Coombs Road, medical.

11:40 a.m. — 2302 NW Hoover, medical.

12:06 p.m. — 4618 NE columbia, medical.

12:08 p.m. — 1616 NW 36th, medical.

12:41 p.m. — 2704 NW 42nd, medical.

1:12 p.m. — 2308 NW 28th, medical.

1:30 p.m. — 5314 NW Elm, medical.

1:45 p.m. — 1414 NW Dearborn, medical.

2:03 p.m. — 3610 SE Huntington Circle, automatic alarm.