Fire report for Feb. 3, 2022 Feb 3, 2022 Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY3:17 p.m. — 2413 NW Williams, medical.4:41 p.m. — 7802 NW Welco, medical.4:52 p.m. — 202 SW 13th, medical.5:06 p.m. — 4911 NW Pollard, medical.6:25 p.m. — 1013 SW 66th, outside fire.6:35 p.m. — 2511 NW Robin Hood, medical.7:42 p.m. — 302 SW J, medical.8:22 p.m. — 2111 NW Lindy, medical.8:32 p.m. — 102 NW 13th, medical.8:33 p.m. — 4 SW H, medical.10:04 p.m. — 1213 SW H, medical.10:15 p.m. — 2405 NW 28th, medical.11:22 p.m. — 6841 NW Willow Springs, medical.11:26 p.m. — 1803 NW 14th, medical.WEDNESDAY9:20 a.m. — Southwest 5th Street and Southwest Roosevelt Avenue, vehicle fire.10:18 a.m. — 834 NE Carver, medical.10:34 a.m. — 708 SW A, public service.1:07 p.m. — 2309 NW Denver, medical.1:28 p.m. — 1907 NW Floyd, medical.1:43 p.m. — 2634 SW H, medical.2:07 p.m. — 1206 SW Texas, medical.2:31 p.m. — 6812 NW Willow Springs, medical.2:43 p.m. — 200 SW C, automatic alarm.