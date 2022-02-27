Fire report for Feb. 27, 2022 Feb 27, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY3:15 p.m. — 2800 W Gore, automatic alarm.3:17 p.m. — 3610 SE Huntington Circle, medical.3:52 p.m. — 1205 NW Oak, service call.3:58 p.m. — 1508 SE Tower Road, medical.4:12 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Washington Avenue, medical.4:33 p.m. — 6621 NW Denver, medical.4:47 p.m. — 1501 NW Euclid, medical.4:48 p.m. — 4817 SE Ellsworth, service call.5:22 p.m. — 1502 NW Kingsbury, service call.5:24 p.m. — 1302 SW Texas, medical.6:43 p.m. — 1306 NW Euclid, medical.6:56 p.m. — 2111 NW Lindy, medical.7:20 p.m. — 7206 Cache Road, medical.7:44 p.m. — 7002 NW Kingsbury, medical.9:42 p.m. — 622 SW Bishop Road, medical.9:49 p.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.10:13 p.m. — 1806 NW Hoover, medical.10:23 p.m. — 826 SW 35th, medical.10:46 p.m. — 601 NW Ferris, medical.SATURDAY1:22 a.m. — 622 SW Bishop Road, medical.2:39 a.m. — 1404 NW Kingsbury, medical.3:14 a.m. — 2306 NW Woodridge, medical.4:18 a.m. — 709 SW Chaucer Circle, medical.4:18 a.m. — 2306 NW Woodridge, medical.4:34 a.m. — 1424 NW Longview, medical.6:22 a.m. — Southwest 4th Street and Southwest Douglas Avenue, medical.10:40 a.m. — 601 NE Flower Mound Road, medical.11:21 a.m. — 5005 NE Dearborn, medical.12:11 p.m. — 449 NW 2nd, medical.12:50 p.m. — 77 SW 4th, automatic alarm.1:42 p.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.1:56 p.m. — 5535 Cache Road, medical.2:06 p.m. — 5 SW 5th, automatic alarm.2:09 p.m. — 7012 NW Kingsbury, medical.2:25 p.m. — 5551 NW Eisenhower, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Politics Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Southwest Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists