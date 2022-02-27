Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY

3:15 p.m. — 2800 W Gore, automatic alarm.

3:17 p.m. — 3610 SE Huntington Circle, medical.

3:52 p.m. — 1205 NW Oak, service call.

3:58 p.m. — 1508 SE Tower Road, medical.

4:12 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Washington Avenue, medical.

4:33 p.m. — 6621 NW Denver, medical.

4:47 p.m. — 1501 NW Euclid, medical.

4:48 p.m. — 4817 SE Ellsworth, service call.

5:22 p.m. — 1502 NW Kingsbury, service call.

5:24 p.m. — 1302 SW Texas, medical.

6:43 p.m. — 1306 NW Euclid, medical.

6:56 p.m. — 2111 NW Lindy, medical.

7:20 p.m. — 7206 Cache Road, medical.

7:44 p.m. — 7002 NW Kingsbury, medical.

9:42 p.m. — 622 SW Bishop Road, medical.

9:49 p.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.

10:13 p.m. — 1806 NW Hoover, medical.

10:23 p.m. — 826 SW 35th, medical.

10:46 p.m. — 601 NW Ferris, medical.

SATURDAY

1:22 a.m. — 622 SW Bishop Road, medical.

2:39 a.m. — 1404 NW Kingsbury, medical.

3:14 a.m. — 2306 NW Woodridge, medical.

4:18 a.m. — 709 SW Chaucer Circle, medical.

4:18 a.m. — 2306 NW Woodridge, medical.

4:34 a.m. — 1424 NW Longview, medical.

6:22 a.m. — Southwest 4th Street and Southwest Douglas Avenue, medical.

10:40 a.m. — 601 NE Flower Mound Road, medical.

11:21 a.m. — 5005 NE Dearborn, medical.

12:11 p.m. — 449 NW 2nd, medical.

12:50 p.m. — 77 SW 4th, automatic alarm.

1:42 p.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.

1:56 p.m. — 5535 Cache Road, medical.

2:06 p.m. — 5 SW 5th, automatic alarm.

2:09 p.m. — 7012 NW Kingsbury, medical.

2:25 p.m. — 5551 NW Eisenhower, service call.