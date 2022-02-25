Fire report for Feb. 25, 2022 Feb 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY3:21 p.m. — 601 NW 2nd, automatic alarm.4:00 p.m. — 6701 NW Maple, medical.5:36 p.m. — 6701 NW Maple, medical.6:48 p.m. — 1306 SW E, medical.7:17 p.m. — 2408 NW 52nd, medical.7:23 p.m. — 1302 SW Texas, medical.8:40 p.m. — 1211 SW Lee, medical.10:47 p.m. — 1205 NW Oak, structure fire.11:03 p.m. — 1708 NW Hoover, medical.11:52 p.m. — 1908 NW Cherry, medical.THURSDAY00:27 a.m. — 1317 SE Clover Lane, medical.1:55 a.m. — 2007 NW Lindy, medical.2:38 a.m. — 1125 E Gore, automatic alarm.3:49 a.m. — 1707 SW B, medical.5:21 a.m. — 305 NW 4th, medical.5:22 a.m. — 2018 NW 40th, medical.5:44 a.m. — 2030 NW 82nd, outside fire.5:51 a.m. — 1810 NW Williams, medical.7:11 a.m. — 923 SW Ranch Oak, medical.9:35 a.m. — 620 SW E, medical.10:12 a.m. — 1611 SW H, medical.10:17 a.m. — 602 SW 38th, medical.10:28 a.m. — 1501 NW 31st, automatic alarm.11:18 a.m. — 7810 NW Welco, medical.11:34 a.m. — 5338 NW Cherry, medical.12:26 p.m. — Southwest 12th Street and Southwest Pennsylvania Avenue, medical.1:22 p.m. — 601 NW Fort Sill Blvd., automatic alarm.1:26 p.m. — 2527 NW 38th, medical.1:41 p.m. — Southwest 34th Street and Southwest Bishop Road, structure fire.2:40 p.m. — 2717 NW Arlington, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nw Medical Following Emergency Address Road Lawton Fire Department Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists