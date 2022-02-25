Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

WEDNESDAY

3:21 p.m. — 601 NW 2nd, automatic alarm.

4:00 p.m. — 6701 NW Maple, medical.

5:36 p.m. — 6701 NW Maple, medical.

6:48 p.m. — 1306 SW E, medical.

7:17 p.m. — 2408 NW 52nd, medical.

7:23 p.m. — 1302 SW Texas, medical.

8:40 p.m. — 1211 SW Lee, medical.

10:47 p.m. — 1205 NW Oak, structure fire.

11:03 p.m. — 1708 NW Hoover, medical.

11:52 p.m. — 1908 NW Cherry, medical.

THURSDAY

00:27 a.m. — 1317 SE Clover Lane, medical.

1:55 a.m. — 2007 NW Lindy, medical.

2:38 a.m. — 1125 E Gore, automatic alarm.

3:49 a.m. — 1707 SW B, medical.

5:21 a.m. — 305 NW 4th, medical.

5:22 a.m. — 2018 NW 40th, medical.

5:44 a.m. — 2030 NW 82nd, outside fire.

5:51 a.m. — 1810 NW Williams, medical.

7:11 a.m. — 923 SW Ranch Oak, medical.

9:35 a.m. — 620 SW E, medical.

10:12 a.m. — 1611 SW H, medical.

10:17 a.m. — 602 SW 38th, medical.

10:28 a.m. — 1501 NW 31st, automatic alarm.

11:18 a.m. — 7810 NW Welco, medical.

11:34 a.m. — 5338 NW Cherry, medical.

12:26 p.m. — Southwest 12th Street and Southwest Pennsylvania Avenue, medical.

1:22 p.m. — 601 NW Fort Sill Blvd., automatic alarm.

1:26 p.m. — 2527 NW 38th, medical.

1:41 p.m. — Southwest 34th Street and Southwest Bishop Road, structure fire.

2:40 p.m. — 2717 NW Arlington, medical.