Fire report for Feb. 24, 2022 Feb 24, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY3:21 p.m. — 2007 NW Lindy, medical.3:41 p.m. — 7506 NW Morocco, medical.5:09 p.m. — 911 SW h, outside fire.5:43 p.m. — 2007 NW Lindy, medical.6:22 p.m. — 2807 NW 24th, medical.7:08 p.m. — 1902 NW Ferris, medical.7:28 p.m. — Northwest 30th Street and Northwest 28th Street, medical.9:55 p.m. — 5338 NW Cherry, service call.10:33 p.m. — 2408 NW 52nd, medical.WEDNESDAY3:07 a.m. — 316 SW 68th, medical alarm.6:10 a.m. — 2501 NW Columbia, automatic alarm.6:42 a.m. — 620 SW E, medical.8:01 a.m. — 4224 SE Elmhurst Lane, automatic alarm.8:16 a.m. — 102 SW 3rd, automatic alarm.8:43 a.m. — 1608 NW 36th, medical.9:01 a.m. — 4545 SW G, medical.9:35 a.m. — 1417 NW Irwin, vehicle fire.10:01 a.m. — 4823 SW Waterstone Place, automatic alarm.10:15 a.m. — 1306 SW E, medical.10:23 a.m. — 131 NE Cimarron Trail, medical.10:32 a.m. — 202 SE Lee, medical.11:05 a.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.11:38 a.m. — 741 SW Sedalia, medical.11:46 a.m. — 3134 Cache Road, medical.11:56 a.m. — 905 SW F, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Medical Sw Linguistics Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists