Fire report for Feb. 23, 2022 Feb 23, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY5:31 p.m. — 924 SW 38th, medical.5:47 p.m. — 1902 SW Park Grove, medical.7:03 p.m. — 1502 NW Irwin, medical.7:28 p.m. — 1213 NW Bessie, medical.8:07 p.m. — 2111 SW McKinley, medical.8:25 p.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.8:30 p.m. — 3139 NW Kinyon, medical.8:35 p.m. — 811 SW 17th, medical.8:52 p.m. — 1502 NW Kingsbury, medical.8:54 p.m. — 3132 Cache Road, electrical hazard.9:07 p.m. — 201 NW Northwood, electrical hazard.9:09 p.m. — Northwest 19th Street and Northwest Hoover Avenue, service call.9:35 p.m. — 2018 NW 40th, service call.9:38 p.m. — 201 NW Northwood, service call.10:00 p.m. — 5330 NW Oak, service call.10:03 p.m. — 3 NW 7th, medical.10:14 p.m. — 2613 NW 78th, automatic alarm.10:57 p.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.11:28 p.m. — 905 SW F, medical.TUESDAY00:29 a.m. — 319 NW 62nd, medical.8:09 a.m. — 729 SE Sullivan, medical.9:46 a.m. — 502 SW University, medical.9:56 a.m. — 2408 NW 52nd, medical.10:33 a.m. — 127 NE Fullerton, medical.10:41 a.m. — 202 SE Lee, medical.10:54 a.m. — 5327 NW Euclid, electrical hazard.11:08 a.m. — 2007 NW Lindy, medical.11:32 a.m. — 1413 NW Baldwin, medical.11:40 a.m. — 2310 E Gore, medical.11:41 a.m. — 2715 NW 14th, medical.12:10 p.m. — 2602 SW Lee, medical.1:19 p.m. — Northwest 19th Street and Northwest Irwin Avenue, outside fire.1:53 p.m. — 4203 SW Summit, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Medical Nature Run Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists