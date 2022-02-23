Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

MONDAY

5:31 p.m. — 924 SW 38th, medical.

5:47 p.m. — 1902 SW Park Grove, medical.

7:03 p.m. — 1502 NW Irwin, medical.

7:28 p.m. — 1213 NW Bessie, medical.

8:07 p.m. — 2111 SW McKinley, medical.

8:25 p.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.

8:30 p.m. — 3139 NW Kinyon, medical.

8:35 p.m. — 811 SW 17th, medical.

8:52 p.m. — 1502 NW Kingsbury, medical.

8:54 p.m. — 3132 Cache Road, electrical hazard.

9:07 p.m. — 201 NW Northwood, electrical hazard.

9:09 p.m. — Northwest 19th Street and Northwest Hoover Avenue, service call.

9:35 p.m. — 2018 NW 40th, service call.

9:38 p.m. — 201 NW Northwood, service call.

10:00 p.m. — 5330 NW Oak, service call.

10:03 p.m. — 3 NW 7th, medical.

10:14 p.m. — 2613 NW 78th, automatic alarm.

10:57 p.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.

11:28 p.m. — 905 SW F, medical.

TUESDAY

00:29 a.m. — 319 NW 62nd, medical.

8:09 a.m. — 729 SE Sullivan, medical.

9:46 a.m. — 502 SW University, medical.

9:56 a.m. — 2408 NW 52nd, medical.

10:33 a.m. — 127 NE Fullerton, medical.

10:41 a.m. — 202 SE Lee, medical.

10:54 a.m. — 5327 NW Euclid, electrical hazard.

11:08 a.m. — 2007 NW Lindy, medical.

11:32 a.m. — 1413 NW Baldwin, medical.

11:40 a.m. — 2310 E Gore, medical.

11:41 a.m. — 2715 NW 14th, medical.

12:10 p.m. — 2602 SW Lee, medical.

1:19 p.m. — Northwest 19th Street and Northwest Irwin Avenue, outside fire.

1:53 p.m. — 4203 SW Summit, service call.