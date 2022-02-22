Fire report for Feb. 22, 2022 Feb 22, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY7:19 p.m. — 2101 SW 38th, medical.7:45 p.m. — 1511 NW Columbia, service call.8:11 p.m. — 1309 NW Baldwin, medical.10:17 p.m. — 1302 NW Oak, medical.10:33 p.m. — 502 NW 5th, medical.10:43 p.m. — 2322 SW E, medical.MONDAY1:26 a.m. — 2717 NW Arlington, service call.1:47 a.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.3:39 a.m. — 1410 NW Taylor, medical.6:33 a.m. — 303 NE 26th, service call.7:22 a.m. — Northwest 75th Street and Cache Road, gas leak.9:20 a.m. — 5005 NE Dearborn, medical.9:34 a.m. — 4413 NW Baltimore, medical.9:47 a.m. — 1011 SW Summit, automatic alarm.10:03 a.m. — 16 SW Lee, medical.10:27 a.m. — 2627 NW Cedric Circle, medical.12:03 p.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.12:53 p.m. — 2309 NW 38th, medical.1:33 p.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.1:47 p.m. — 7809 NW Morocco, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Northwest Nature Medical Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists