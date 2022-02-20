Fire report for Feb. 20, 2022 Feb 20, 2022 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY11:33 p.m. — 1509 NW 17th, medical.11:38 p.m. — 2206 NW 18th, medical.SATURDAY00:59 a.m. — 2527 NW 38th, medical.2:52 a.m. — 6934 SW Beta, medical.4:37 a.m. — 2507 NW 20th, medical.5:11 a.m. — 305 NW 29th, medical.8:28 a.m. — 1204 SW H, medical.8:32 a.m. — 2527 NW 38th, medical.9:06 a.m. — 2007 NW 52nd, medical.9:09 a.m. — 814 NW 50th, structure fire.10:42 a.m. — 2351 NW Bell, medical.11:18 a.m. — 414 NW 53rd, medical.11:27 a.m. — 7802 NW Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.11:43 a.m. — 128 NE Angus, automatic alarm.11:53 a.m. — Southwest Bishop Road and Southwest 52nd Street, medical.1:36 p.m. — 1405 ½ NW Williams, medical.1:37 p.m. — 909 W Gore, medical.1:42 p.m. — 2311 SW 44th, outside fire. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Medical Southwest Emergency Address Road Lawton Fire Department Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists