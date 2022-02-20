Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY

11:33 p.m. — 1509 NW 17th, medical.

11:38 p.m. — 2206 NW 18th, medical.

SATURDAY

00:59 a.m. — 2527 NW 38th, medical.

2:52 a.m. — 6934 SW Beta, medical.

4:37 a.m. — 2507 NW 20th, medical.

5:11 a.m. — 305 NW 29th, medical.

8:28 a.m. — 1204 SW H, medical.

8:32 a.m. — 2527 NW 38th, medical.

9:06 a.m. — 2007 NW 52nd, medical.

9:09 a.m. — 814 NW 50th, structure fire.

10:42 a.m. — 2351 NW Bell, medical.

11:18 a.m. — 414 NW 53rd, medical.

11:27 a.m. — 7802 NW Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.

11:43 a.m. — 128 NE Angus, automatic alarm.

11:53 a.m. — Southwest Bishop Road and Southwest 52nd Street, medical.

1:36 p.m. — 1405 ½ NW Williams, medical.

1:37 p.m. — 909 W Gore, medical.

1:42 p.m. — 2311 SW 44th, outside fire.