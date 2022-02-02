Fire report for Feb. 2, 2022 Feb 2, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY3:43 p.m. — 6744 Cache Road, medical.4:50 p.m. — 1821 NW 82nd, medical.6:23 p.m. — 2620 W. Gore, medical.6:52 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.7:31 p.m. — 3126 NW Arlington, medical.7:38 p.m. — 412½ SW Park, medical.8:10 p.m. — 1002 N. Sheridan, medical.8:40 p.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and Northwest Rogers Lane, outside fire.8:42 p.m. — 2235 NW Hoover, structure fire.8:55 p.m. — 502 SW University Drive, automatic alarm.9:44 p.m. — 6914 NW Maple, medical.9:56 p.m. — 1811 NW Taft, medical.TUESDAY00:04 a.m. — 40 NE 25th, medical.00:06 a.m. — 40 NE 25th, medical.1:17 a.m. — 1122 Cache Road, medical.1:43 a.m. — 3607 NE Bradford, medical.2:31 a.m. — 4518 NE Highlander Circle, service call.5:01 a.m. — 412 NW 53rd, medical.7:43 a.m. — 1818 NW 22nd, automatic alarm.10:28 a.m. — 120 NE Arlington, medical.10:42 a.m. — 5404 W. Lee, medical.10:52 a.m. — 501 SE Flower Mound Road, medical.11:03 a.m. — 1104 SW C, automatic alarm.11:29 a.m. — 2501 NW 17th, automatic alarm.12:23 p.m. — 328 SW 72nd, medical.12:38 p.m. — 3511 NE 35th, medical.12:44 p.m. — 6108 NW Elm, automatic alarm.1:09 p.m. — 6913 SW Cherokee, medical.1:19 p.m. — 4217 SE Bedford, medical.2:12 p.m. — 1306 NW Lincoln, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Emergency Medicine Address Lawton Fire Department Medical Nature Northwest Rogers Lane Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists