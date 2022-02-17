Fire report for Feb. 17, 2022 Feb 17, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY7:31 p.m. — 331 SW 72nd, medical.8:10 p.m. — 1213 SW H, medical.8:14 p.m. — 802 SW Goodyear, medical.8:37 p.m. — 610 SW 60th, structure fire.10:22 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.11:49 p.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.WEDNESDAY00:36 a.m. — 1303 NW Bessie, medical.3:05 a.m. — 2606 SW B, medical.3:16 a.m. — 412 ½ SW Park, structure fire.3:21 a.m. — 2511 NW 12th, medical.4:19 a.m. — Northwest Euclid Avenue and Northwest 17th Street, medical.8:11 a.m. — 4703 NW Ridgecrest, medical.8:22 a.m. — 4809 SE Ellsworth, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Medical Emergency Address Northwest Lawton Fire Department Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists