Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

MONDAY

6:47 p.m. — 1801 W Gore, medical.

7:33 p.m. — 1318 NW Kingsbury, medical.

7:35 p.m. — 8109 NW Gray Warr, medical.

7:36 p.m. — 1814 NW Sheridan Road, medical.

7:55 p.m. — 603 NW 61st, medical.

8:09 p.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Northwest 8th Street, outside fire.

8:27 p.m. — 6804 SW Fenwick, medical.

8:32 p.m. — 2813 SW I, medical.

9:21 p.m. — 802 SW E, outside fire.

9:38 p.m. — 1006 SW Washington, automatic alarm.

9:40 p.m. — 6752 NW Willow Wood Loop, automatic alarm.

9:56 p.m. — 1309 SW I, outside fire.

11:56 p.m. — Southwest Jefferson Avenue and Southwest Sheridan Road, outside fire.

TUESDAY

00:56 a.m. — 2402 SW Lee, structure fire.

3:38 a.m. — 1505 SW 11th, medical.

3:42 a.m. — 1137 NW Oak, medical.

4:56 a.m. — 1808 SW A, medical.

5:53 a.m. — 620 SW E, medical.

6:21 a.m. — 422 NW Woodland, medical.

8:50 a.m. — 906 SW G, structure.

9:00 a.m. — 916 SW 2nd, structure.

9:02 a.m. — 7604 NW Quanah Parker Trailway, automatic alarm.

9:28 a.m. — 1216 NW Sheridan Road, outside fire.

10:21 a.m. — 6744 Cache Road, medical.

11:20 a.m. — 5202 W Gore, medical.

11:44 a.m. — 2602 NW Ferris, electrical hazard.

11:47 a.m. — 1703 NW 70th, medical.

12:02 p.m. — 924 SW 38th, medical.

12:37 p.m. — 815 SW F, service call.

