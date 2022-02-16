Fire report for Feb. 16, 2022 Feb 16, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY6:47 p.m. — 1801 W Gore, medical.7:33 p.m. — 1318 NW Kingsbury, medical.7:35 p.m. — 8109 NW Gray Warr, medical.7:36 p.m. — 1814 NW Sheridan Road, medical.7:55 p.m. — 603 NW 61st, medical.8:09 p.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Northwest 8th Street, outside fire.8:27 p.m. — 6804 SW Fenwick, medical.8:32 p.m. — 2813 SW I, medical.9:21 p.m. — 802 SW E, outside fire.9:38 p.m. — 1006 SW Washington, automatic alarm.9:40 p.m. — 6752 NW Willow Wood Loop, automatic alarm.9:56 p.m. — 1309 SW I, outside fire.11:56 p.m. — Southwest Jefferson Avenue and Southwest Sheridan Road, outside fire.TUESDAY00:56 a.m. — 2402 SW Lee, structure fire.3:38 a.m. — 1505 SW 11th, medical.3:42 a.m. — 1137 NW Oak, medical.4:56 a.m. — 1808 SW A, medical.5:53 a.m. — 620 SW E, medical.6:21 a.m. — 422 NW Woodland, medical.8:50 a.m. — 906 SW G, structure.9:00 a.m. — 916 SW 2nd, structure.9:02 a.m. — 7604 NW Quanah Parker Trailway, automatic alarm.9:28 a.m. — 1216 NW Sheridan Road, outside fire.10:21 a.m. — 6744 Cache Road, medical.11:20 a.m. — 5202 W Gore, medical.11:44 a.m. — 2602 NW Ferris, electrical hazard.11:47 a.m. — 1703 NW 70th, medical.12:02 p.m. — 924 SW 38th, medical.12:37 p.m. — 815 SW F, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists