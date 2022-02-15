Fire report for Feb. 15, 2022 Feb 15, 2022 9 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY5:11 p.m. — 2502 NW Cache Road, outside fire.7:46 p.m. — 4614 SW J, medical.8:31 p.m. — 3121 NW Kinyon, medical.9:21 p.m. — 1317 SE Clover, service call.9:56 p.m. — 811 SE 41st, medical.10:14 p.m. — 1408 NW 40th, medical.10:18 p.m. — 4906 SE Edover, medical.10:37 p.m. — 1803 NW 14th, medical.11:36 p.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, medical.11:42 p.m. — Northwest Cheyenne Avenue and Northwest 52nd Street, gas leak.11:44 p.m. — 2303 SW 16th, medical.MONDAY00:51 a.m. — 704 SW 10th, medical.1:05 a.m. — 3407 NW Atlanta, medical.3:50 a.m. — 2817 NW Morningside, medical.4:38 a.m. — 501 SE Flower Mound, medical.6:38 a.m. — 7604 NW Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.7:31 a.m. — 2612 NE Euclid, automatic alarm.8:23 a.m. — 1405 NW Smith, medical.9:11 a.m. — 7706 NW Stonegate Place, automatic alarm.10:02 a.m. — 2009 NW Taylor, outside fire.10:06 a.m. — 1821 NW 82nd, medical.10:10 a.m. — 1001 SE 36th, medical.10:15 a.m. — 5007 NE Haddington Place, automatic alarm.10:39 a.m. — 4822 NE Winfield Circle, service call.10:56 a.m. — 620 SW E, medical.11:01 a.m. — 2504 SW Jefferson, medical.12:47 p.m. — 103 SE Lee, medical.2:16 p.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Emergency Linguistics Address Lawton Fire Department Medical Northwest Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists