Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SUNDAY

5:11 p.m. — 2502 NW Cache Road, outside fire.

7:46 p.m. — 4614 SW J, medical.

8:31 p.m. — 3121 NW Kinyon, medical.

9:21 p.m. — 1317 SE Clover, service call.

9:56 p.m. — 811 SE 41st, medical.

10:14 p.m. — 1408 NW 40th, medical.

10:18 p.m. — 4906 SE Edover, medical.

10:37 p.m. — 1803 NW 14th, medical.

11:36 p.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, medical.

11:42 p.m. — Northwest Cheyenne Avenue and Northwest 52nd Street, gas leak.

11:44 p.m. — 2303 SW 16th, medical.

MONDAY

00:51 a.m. — 704 SW 10th, medical.

1:05 a.m. — 3407 NW Atlanta, medical.

3:50 a.m. — 2817 NW Morningside, medical.

4:38 a.m. — 501 SE Flower Mound, medical.

6:38 a.m. — 7604 NW Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.

7:31 a.m. — 2612 NE Euclid, automatic alarm.

8:23 a.m. — 1405 NW Smith, medical.

9:11 a.m. — 7706 NW Stonegate Place, automatic alarm.

10:02 a.m. — 2009 NW Taylor, outside fire.

10:06 a.m. — 1821 NW 82nd, medical.

10:10 a.m. — 1001 SE 36th, medical.

10:15 a.m. — 5007 NE Haddington Place, automatic alarm.

10:39 a.m. — 4822 NE Winfield Circle, service call.

10:56 a.m. — 620 SW E, medical.

11:01 a.m. — 2504 SW Jefferson, medical.

12:47 p.m. — 103 SE Lee, medical.

2:16 p.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.