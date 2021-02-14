Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
FRIDAY
5:18 p.m. — 1605 NW 27th, medical.
5:40 p.m. — 215 SE Interstate, automatic alarm.
6:22 p.m. — 6935 SW Cherokee, medical.
8:42 p.m. — 1512 NW 47th, medical.
8:42 p.m. — 48 NW 29th, automatic alarm.
10:53 p.m. — 4608 NW Williams, medical.
11:32 p.m. — 2417 SW I, outside fire.
SATURDAY
3:32 a.m. — 7203 NW Maple, medical.
3:33 a.m. — 312 NW Eucild, medical.
9:18 a.m. — 1104 SE 40th, medical.
9:18 a.m. — 2219 NW Baltimore, medical.
10:30 a.m. — 1102 SW C, automatic alarm.
1:44 p.m. — 2806 NW 21st, structure fire.
1:11 p.m. — 1202 SW 24th, medical.
1:51 p.m. — 12 NW Sheridan, medical.
1:06 p.m. — 1814 SW F, service call.
1:06 p.m. — 2632 Cache, automatic alarm.
2:39 p.m. — 3708 NE Madison, service call.
3:45 p.m. — 6302 SW Lee, automatic alarm.
3:46 p.m. — 622 SW Bishop, medical.