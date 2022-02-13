Fire report for Feb. 13, 2022 Feb 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY3:18 p.m. — Southwest 5th Street and Southwest B Avenue, medical.3:39 p.m. — 2324 NW 32nd, medical.3:49 p.m. — 1505 SW 11th, service call.4:34 p.m. — 2128 NW Pollard, service call.4:40 p.m. — 912 NW Cheryl Place, medical.5:07 p.m. — 803 SW Chaucer, medical.5:08 p.m. — 3809 SE Bedford, medical.5:10 p.m. — 908 SW 3rd, electrical hazard.6:29 p.m. — 4802 NW Ozmun, structure fire.7:16 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.8:22 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical.8:25 p.m. — 1915 NW elm, medical.11:27 p.m. — 8007 NW Cheswick, medical.11:50 p.m. — 3134 Cache Road, medical.SATURDAY00:03 a.m. — 3703 NE Cypress Lane, medical.00:29 a.m. — 2530 SW g, service call.00:36 a.m. — 802 SW 5th, medical.00:41 a.m. — 1505 SW 11th, medical.00:47 a.m. — 1609 NW Sheridan Road, medical.1:06 a.m. — 2804 NE Heritage Lane, service call.1:45 a.m. — 7019 Cache Road, medical.7:10 a.m. — 6104 NW Elm, medical.8:08 a.m. — 3118 NW Ferris, medical.8:35 a.m. — 2110 NW Lindy, medical.9:42 a.m. — Northwest Rogers Lane and Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard, medical.9:51 a.m. — 4422 SW Rolling Hills, automatic alarm.12:12 p.m. — 309 NW Tanglewood Lane, medical.12:41 p.m. — 209 SW 17th, medical.12:49 p.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.1:58 p.m. — 1516 NW Lincoln, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Politics Linguistics Southwest Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists